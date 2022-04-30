https://sputniknews.com/20220430/tory-mp-accused-of-watching-porn-in-commons-claims-he-opened-file-by-mistake-1095160990.html

Tory MP Accused of Watching Porn in Commons Claims He Opened File by Mistake

On Friday, both senior UK Conservative Party MPs and the opposition urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take immediate disciplinary action against the Tory...

Senior Tory MP Neil Parish, who is under investigation for watching porn in the Commons, has said that he would step down if he is found guilty of impropriety.Parish revealed that he had referred himself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone, in what came 48 hours after two female Tory MPs said they witnessed the lawmaker watching pornography on his mobile phone on two separate occasions that purportedly took place in the Commons chamber and at a committee.Apart from being probed by Kathryn Stone, Parish is also being investigated by the Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme (ICGS), which one of the female MP witnesses referred him to.The MP’s remarks come after Labour leader Keir Starmer urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take direct disciplinary action against Parish rather than rely on the potentially lengthy probe by the ICGS, which deals with sexual harassment and other disciplinary matters.Johnson in turn underscored that “it's obviously unacceptable for anybody to be doing that kind of thing in the workplace”, adding that “clearly that kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable”.At the same time, the PM called for the case to be investigated independently, saying, “what needs to happen now is that the proper procedures need to be gone through, the independent complaints and grievances procedure needs to be activated and we need to get to understand the facts”.BoJo was echoed by an array of cabinet officials, with Efficiency Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg saying the case was "extraordinary and appalling" and Attorney General Suella Braverman suggested that if the allegations were proven, Parish could be suspended or even expelled from parliament.The MP’s wife Sue Parish has, meanwhile, told the Times that the accusations against her husband were “all very embarrassing”, and that her “breath was taken away, frankly”.The woman described her husband as a “normal […] lovely person”, arguing that “if you were mad with every man who looked at pornography, you would not have many wives in the world”.

