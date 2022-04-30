https://sputniknews.com/20220430/russian-mod-dam-in-nikolaev-reservoir-mined-by-ukrainian-nationalists-to-frame-russia-1095172506.html

Russian MoD: Ukrainian Nationalists Mine Dam in Dnepropetrovsk Region to Frame Russia

Russian MoD: Ukrainian Nationalists Mine Dam in Dnepropetrovsk Region to Frame Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry warned that if the dam is blown up, the city of Marganets, as well as a number of nearby settlements with a total population of... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T18:34+0000

2022-04-30T18:34+0000

2022-04-30T18:57+0000

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093441622_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_46845176c8a9aee972fe566cc8caa34d.jpg

The Nikolaevsky reservoir dam in the city of Marganets, Dnepropetrovsk region, was mined by the Ukrainian militants, the Russian Defence Ministry said. The militants plan to blow it up and blame Russian troops for the disaster, according to Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation.Mizintsev warned that the explosion on the dam might trigger massive flooding that could potentially affect more than 45,000 people. He said the ensuing water shortage would deal a blow to vital supplies, leading to a sharp deterioration in health and the spread of infectious diseases in the Nikopol region.The general noted that the situation was aggravated by the lack of access to medical care and the shortage of medicines, including life-saving ones. According to Mizintsev, this was evidence of Ukraine's inhumane treatment of its own people.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, russia