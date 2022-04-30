International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian Forces Shoot Down Ukrainian Su-25 in Kherson Region
Russian Forces Shoot Down Ukrainian Su-25 in Kherson Region
The Russian Defence Ministry reported on the morning of 30 April that its air defence systems deployed in the Kharkov region of Ukraine had shot down another... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Defence Ministry reported that the country's air defences downed the Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 attack jet (NATO reporting name: Frogfoot) in the Kherson region of Ukraine as part of the special military operation there. The ministry elaborated that the jet was shot near the town of Chervony Yar.Additionally, two Ukrainian drones and 12 rockets launched from a Smerch MLRS battery were intercepted near the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) town of Kamenki, the ministry said.The Defence Ministry further reported that strikes by the Russian Air Force destroyed 17 military targets in Ukraine, including two command-and-control centres and five ammunition and fuel depots. The ministry also said that some 200 militants from nationalist battalions and 23 armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian forces had been destroyed over the course of the day.
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Russian Forces Shoot Down Ukrainian Su-25 in Kherson Region

17:06 GMT 30.04.2022 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 30.04.2022)
Tim Korso
Being updated
The Russian Defence Ministry reported on the morning of 30 April that its air defence systems deployed in the Kharkov region of Ukraine had shot down another Su-25 of the Ukrainian Air Force.
The Russian Defence Ministry reported that the country's air defences downed the Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 attack jet (NATO reporting name: Frogfoot) in the Kherson region of Ukraine as part of the special military operation there. The ministry elaborated that the jet was shot near the town of Chervony Yar.
Additionally, two Ukrainian drones and 12 rockets launched from a Smerch MLRS battery were intercepted near the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) town of Kamenki, the ministry said.
The Defence Ministry further reported that strikes by the Russian Air Force destroyed 17 military targets in Ukraine, including two command-and-control centres and five ammunition and fuel depots. The ministry also said that some 200 militants from nationalist battalions and 23 armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian forces had been destroyed over the course of the day.
