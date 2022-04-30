https://sputniknews.com/20220430/russian-esports-team-disqualified-from-dota-tournament-for-z-symbol-1095166780.html
On Friday, player Ivan "Pure" Moskalenko, while waiting in the match against the Mind Games team in the DPC League tournament, drew a symbol that looked like the letter "Z" on the mini-map. His teammates quickly drew over the letter.After the disqualification, a technical win was granted to the losing Mind Games team.Moskalenko himself said on Virtus.pro social media page that he did not mean to offend anyone and it was an accident. Virtus.pro has terminated the contract with the e-athlete.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Letter 'Z' drawn on the Russian military vehicles became a symbol of the operation, which people often use to support it.
"Outsiders is disqualified from the DPC EEU Tour 2 Regional Playoffs. Mind Games will receive a retroactive forfeit win for their match earlier today. All future matches Outsiders would have played are forfeit as well", Beyond the Summit (BTS) said on social media.
