https://sputniknews.com/20220430/railroad-cars-with-russian-gas-risk-exploding-in-poland-due-to-sanctions-producing-company-says-1095163776.html
Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions, Producing Company Says
Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions, Producing Company Says
WARSAW (Sputnik) - About 500 tank railcars with Russian gas are at risk of explosion in Poland because the transfer of this gas to terminals is complicated by... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-30T09:25+0000
2022-04-30T09:25+0000
2022-04-30T09:25+0000
russian gas
gas
novatek
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19083/86/190838695_0:581:2000:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_e16569622d8d72d64ddd450948113831.jpg
Forty million liters of gas must immediately be transferred to the terminals, but the company itself cannot take any action due to sanctions, the statement added.On Tuesday, Poland imposed sanctions on 35 companies and 15 individuals who work in the country, including Gazprom and Novatek. As a result, several dozen municipalities of Poland were left without gas.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19083/86/190838695_0:394:2000:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5884991083ccfa945aedb7e81ad532.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian gas, gas, novatek
Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions, Producing Company Says
WARSAW (Sputnik) - About 500 tank railcars with Russian gas are at risk of explosion in Poland because the transfer of this gas to terminals is complicated by the sanctions imposed by the Polish government on Russian gas producer Novatek's subsidiary, Novatek Green Energy, the company said in a statement.
"Due to the physical and chemical properties of liquefied natural gas, a long idle time of cars on the tracks, an increase in external temperature, and, at the same time, an increase in gas pressure in cars can lead to the release of gas into the atmosphere, as well as its ignition, which will lead to a powerful fire difficult to extinguish", Novatek Green Energy said on Friday.
Forty million liters of gas must immediately be transferred to the terminals, but the company itself cannot take any action due to sanctions, the statement added.
On Tuesday, Poland imposed sanctions on 35 companies and 15 individuals who work in the country, including Gazprom
and Novatek. As a result, several dozen municipalities of Poland were left without gas.