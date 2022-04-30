International
https://sputniknews.com/20220430/railroad-cars-with-russian-gas-risk-exploding-in-poland-due-to-sanctions-producing-company-says-1095163776.html
Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions, Producing Company Says
Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions, Producing Company Says
WARSAW (Sputnik) - About 500 tank railcars with Russian gas are at risk of explosion in Poland because the transfer of this gas to terminals is complicated by... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-30T09:25+0000
2022-04-30T09:25+0000
russian gas
gas
novatek
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19083/86/190838695_0:581:2000:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_e16569622d8d72d64ddd450948113831.jpg
Forty million liters of gas must immediately be transferred to the terminals, but the company itself cannot take any action due to sanctions, the statement added.On Tuesday, Poland imposed sanctions on 35 companies and 15 individuals who work in the country, including Gazprom and Novatek. As a result, several dozen municipalities of Poland were left without gas.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19083/86/190838695_0:394:2000:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5884991083ccfa945aedb7e81ad532.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian gas, gas, novatek

Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions, Producing Company Says

09:25 GMT 30.04.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov / Go to the photo bankRussia's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on Sakhalin
Russia's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on Sakhalin - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WARSAW (Sputnik) - About 500 tank railcars with Russian gas are at risk of explosion in Poland because the transfer of this gas to terminals is complicated by the sanctions imposed by the Polish government on Russian gas producer Novatek's subsidiary, Novatek Green Energy, the company said in a statement.

"Due to the physical and chemical properties of liquefied natural gas, a long idle time of cars on the tracks, an increase in external temperature, and, at the same time, an increase in gas pressure in cars can lead to the release of gas into the atmosphere, as well as its ignition, which will lead to a powerful fire difficult to extinguish", Novatek Green Energy said on Friday.

Forty million liters of gas must immediately be transferred to the terminals, but the company itself cannot take any action due to sanctions, the statement added.
On Tuesday, Poland imposed sanctions on 35 companies and 15 individuals who work in the country, including Gazprom and Novatek. As a result, several dozen municipalities of Poland were left without gas.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала