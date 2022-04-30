https://sputniknews.com/20220430/railroad-cars-with-russian-gas-risk-exploding-in-poland-due-to-sanctions-producing-company-says-1095163776.html

Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions, Producing Company Says

WARSAW (Sputnik) - About 500 tank railcars with Russian gas are at risk of explosion in Poland because the transfer of this gas to terminals is complicated by... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

Forty million liters of gas must immediately be transferred to the terminals, but the company itself cannot take any action due to sanctions, the statement added.On Tuesday, Poland imposed sanctions on 35 companies and 15 individuals who work in the country, including Gazprom and Novatek. As a result, several dozen municipalities of Poland were left without gas.

