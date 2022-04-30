https://sputniknews.com/20220430/prince-harry-may-say-some-unkind-things-about-camilla-in-his-upcoming-autobiography-1095168048.html

Prince Harry May 'Say Some Unkind Things About' Camilla in His Upcoming Autobiography

Prince Harry May ‘Say Some Unkind Things About’ Camilla in His Upcoming Autobiography

Prince Harry’s friends are speculating whether he will take aim at his stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in his autobiography which is expected to hit the shelves this fall, The Telegraph has reported.One friend was quoted by the newspaper as saying on condition of anonymity that the Duke of Sussex “needs a new target and [Camilla] will do”.According to The Telegraph, friends are concerned that having slammed his father and brother publicly, the Duchess is the next obvious “easy target” for Harry.The claims come after Royal biographer Tina Brown asserted in her recent book titled Palace Papers that the Duke of Sussex felt resentment towards Camilla.The author argued that the Duke was “very angry” following this year's announcement that Camilla would become Queen when her husband ascends the throne. According to Brown, Harry is most likely to express his frustration over the matter in his upcoming memoirs.Prince Harry's relationship with his stepmother reportedly deteriorated after his public criticism of his father last year.In May 2021, Harry appeared to clash out at the way he was raised by Prince Charles, discussing the “genetic pain and suffering” in the royal family and making it clear that he wanted to break through.Speaking to the American actor Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex said, “There is no blame, […] but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.This came after Harry’s and his wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they revealed details about their relationship with the Royal Family, accusing them of racism, among other things. Meghan in particular opened up about having suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy after bullying from the media and amid the pressure of dealing with life as a royal.The Sussexes left the UK in March 2020 to relocate to the United States, where they decided to start a "simple life" in a posh mansion with their son Archie, who was joined by his sister Lilibet "Lili" Diana in June 2021. The move outraged Britons, with critics accusing the couple of greed and of abandoning the family.

