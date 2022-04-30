International
VIDEO: Police Responding to Active Shooter at Wisconsin Hotel - Reports
VIDEO: Police Responding to Active Shooter at Wisconsin Hotel - Reports
The suspect has reportedly barricaded himself in a hotel room and was heard shooting multiple rounds. No injuries have been reported at this moment. 30.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-30T00:14+0000
2022-04-30T00:44+0000
Police are responding to an active shooter at a Baymont hotel in Waukesha, Wisconsin, social media reports say.Alleged footage from the scene has been shared online.Guests and the hotel personnel were said to being evacuated.
VIDEO: Police Responding to Active Shooter at Wisconsin Hotel - Reports

00:14 GMT 30.04.2022 (Updated: 00:44 GMT 30.04.2022)
Police officers work behind police tape blocking a street near the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, Thursday, July 2, 2015
