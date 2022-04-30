https://sputniknews.com/20220430/police-responding-to-active-shooter-at-wisconsin-hotel-1095157868.html

VIDEO: Police Responding to Active Shooter at Wisconsin Hotel - Reports

The suspect has reportedly barricaded himself in a hotel room and was heard shooting multiple rounds. No injuries have been reported at this moment. 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

Police are responding to an active shooter at a Baymont hotel in Waukesha, Wisconsin, social media reports say.Alleged footage from the scene has been shared online.Guests and the hotel personnel were said to being evacuated.

