VIDEO: Police Responding to Active Shooter at Wisconsin Hotel - Reports
00:14 GMT 30.04.2022 (Updated: 00:44 GMT 30.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Susan WalshPolice officers work behind police tape blocking a street near the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, Thursday, July 2, 2015
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Being updated
The suspect has reportedly barricaded himself in a hotel room and was heard shooting multiple rounds. No injuries have been reported at this moment.
Police are responding to an active shooter at a Baymont hotel in Waukesha, Wisconsin, social media reports say.
Alleged footage from the scene has been shared online.
🚨#BREAKING: Police are responding to Active shooter at a Baymont Inn— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 30, 2022
⁰📌#Waukesha | #Wisconsin
Police are responding to a active shooter at a Baymont hotel in Waukesha Milwaukee Reports say the Suspect is hiding in a hotel room and can be heard shooting multiple rounds pic.twitter.com/pj7NnRHTvl
"I just got off the phone with someone inside the Baymont Inn. Caller tells me it's "eerily quiet" inside their room. Said he has not heard from hotel management or law enforcement. Police confirmed to us a tactical situation there, local journalist Derrick Rose tweeted," also sharing a recording of the call.
Here’s some of what the caller told me. @WISN12News #Waukesha pic.twitter.com/GB5unsNg9S— Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) April 30, 2022
Guests and the hotel personnel were said to being evacuated.