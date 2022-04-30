https://sputniknews.com/20220430/pete-davidson-rips-into-kanye-west-in-his-first-stand-up-in-three-years-1095163213.html

Pete Davidson Rips Into Kanye West in His First Stand-Up in Three Years

After three long years, comedian Pete Davidson returned to standup, appearing on Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood. During his performance, Davidson addressed his relationship with Kim Kardashian, mocking her ex Kanye West, and also mentioned the latest scandal regarding the slap Chris Rock received from Will Smith at the Oscars ceremony.Davidson responded to "attacks" by West on social media, comparing them to the infamous slap at the Academy Awards. The comedian also joked he was convinced by Kanye that he has AIDS, since the rapper is "a genius".He also mentioned that Kanye had disowned and insulted his former friend and collaborator Kid Cudi for being friends with him, joking that he would end friendship with fellow comedian Bill Burr if he ever attended one of Kanye's Sunday Services.The performance comes after Kim Kardashian made her relationship with Davidson "Instagram-official". This added up to already blazing spat between Kanye and Pete, since the rapper accused Davidson of taunting and pestering him, sending messages "about being in bed with my wife". At the same time, Davidson lambasted Kanye for his treatment of Kim, saying that he needs to "grow the f**k up".

