Over 20 Trapped, Almost 40 Missing in Building Collapse in China - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least 39 people went missing and 23 got trapped after a six-story building collapsed in the city of Changsha in China's central Hunan... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T14:18+0000

china

Rescuers have already managed to pull five people from underneath the rubble, CCTV said. All of them were taken to nearby hospitals, according to the broadcaster. The condition of the victims is reportedly stable.The cause of the collapse is still being investigated. According to the broadcaster, the search and rescue operations are continuing.On Friday, Chinese media reported that a six-story building building collapsed in the city of Changsha. The total area of ​​the building was about 800 square meters (8,610 square feet). The facility housed shops, catering services, a private cinema and a small hotel.

