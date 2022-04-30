https://sputniknews.com/20220430/over-20-trapped-almost-40-missing-in-building-collapse-in-china---reports-1095168750.html
Rescuers have already managed to pull five people from underneath the rubble, CCTV said. All of them were taken to nearby hospitals, according to the broadcaster. The condition of the victims is reportedly stable.The cause of the collapse is still being investigated. According to the broadcaster, the search and rescue operations are continuing.On Friday, Chinese media reported that a six-story building building collapsed in the city of Changsha. The total area of the building was about 800 square meters (8,610 square feet). The facility housed shops, catering services, a private cinema and a small hotel.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least 39 people went missing and 23 got trapped after a six-story building collapsed in the city of Changsha in China's central Hunan province, the China Central Television reported on Saturday.
Rescuers have already managed to pull five people from underneath the rubble, CCTV said. All of them were taken to nearby hospitals, according to the broadcaster. The condition of the victims is reportedly stable.
The cause of the collapse is still being investigated. According to the broadcaster, the search and rescue operations are continuing.
On Friday, Chinese media reported that a six-story building building collapsed in the city of Changsha. The total area of the building was about 800 square meters (8,610 square feet). The facility housed shops, catering services, a private cinema and a small hotel.