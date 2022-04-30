https://sputniknews.com/20220430/michael-jacksons-ex-maid-claims-king-of-pop-ditched-his-chimp-bubbles-after-he-got-too-old-1095168871.html

Michael Jackson's Ex-Maid Claims King of Pop Ditched His Chimp Bubbles 'After He Got Too Old'

Michael Jackson's Ex-Maid Claims King of Pop Ditched His Chimp Bubbles 'After He Got Too Old'

Bubbles the chimpanzee, who made headlines during Michael Jackson's global tour "Bad", is currently living in the Center for Great Apes where famous animals... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T14:54+0000

2022-04-30T14:54+0000

2022-04-30T14:54+0000

society

michael jackson

chimpanzees

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1e/1095168846_0:251:3187:2044_1920x0_80_0_0_43eb04a2851775da99a9e159176f6283.jpg

Michal Jackson abandoned his beloved chimpanzee Bubbles as soon as he grew older and rarely spoke of him later, the late pop star's former maid Adrian McManus has claimed to The Sun.According to McManus, who worked at the Neverland ranch between 1990 and 1994, the chimp was out of the house by the time she started working there and replaced with another, much younger ape named Max.The former maid said that Jackson had no photos of Bubbles in his house and hardly mentioned the chimp in conversation. McManus recalled one occasion when she asked the pop star about Bubbles. He replied that the pet had to be removed because he had become too strong and uncontrollable.McManus also claimed claim the conditions that animals had been kept in at the Neverland ranch were far from perfect. According to her the animals there, elephants, giraffes and chimps, were running wild, mistreated and totally untrained.Jackson often took Bubbles with him in his travels, including on the global tour for the album 'Bad' where they posed together for photoshoots and commercials. The King of Pop claimed he grew attached to his animal friend.Bubbles was removed from Neverland by 2003 Bubbles as he matured and his behaviour became aggressive and uncontrollable, according to Jackson himself. The chimpanzee was first moved to an animal sanctuary in Sylmar, California. However, after an unsuccessful suicide attempt he was re-homed at the Center for Great Apes.Bubbles, now 39, still resides at the centre with other apes — essentially a retirement home for animals — having outlived his former master, who died in June 2009 after his personal physician negligently gave him an overdose of general anaesthetic to help him sleep.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20201115/ex-michael-jackson-lawyer-accuses-uk-journalist-bashir-of-contributing-to-the-singers-death-1081171269.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

society, michael jackson, chimpanzees