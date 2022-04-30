https://sputniknews.com/20220430/kim-jong-un-north-korea-has-to-preventively-deter-enemy-nuclear-threat-1095161774.html

Kim Jong-un: North Korea Has to Preventively Deter Enemy Nuclear Threat

Kim Jong-un: North Korea Has to Preventively Deter Enemy Nuclear Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed on Saturday the need to strengthen the country's military power in order to "preemptively and... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T06:12+0000

2022-04-30T06:12+0000

2022-04-30T06:12+0000

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

kim jong-un

nuclear weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105354/37/1053543741_0:25:2898:1655_1920x0_80_0_0_4f1868c7756be639b8438e59b2d0d704.jpg

Kim met with the command of the Korean People's Army (KPA), who organised a military parade this week in honor of the 90th founding anniversary of the army. The meeting was attended by the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and secretary of the WPK Central Committee, Pak Jong Chon, and Defense Minister Ri Yong Gil.The North Korean leader expressed the party Central Committee's firm will to maintain the absolute superiority of the country’s revolutionary armed forces and constantly develop it to preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing Kim.Kim noted that the country's tremendous offensive power is a lifeline, a guarantee of security, that preserves the dignity, rights, and interests of the country in the modern world, a report added.

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

democratic republic of north korea (dprk), kim jong-un, nuclear weapons