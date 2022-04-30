https://sputniknews.com/20220430/joe-biden-reportedly-used-alias-of-soviet-spy-from-tom-clancy-novels-in-private-emails--1095172998.html
Joe Biden Reportedly Used Alias of Soviet Spy From Tom Clancy Novels in Private Emails
Joe Biden Reportedly Used Alias of Soviet Spy From Tom Clancy Novels in Private Emails
Curious detail surfaced from a seemingly endless trove of emails from the laptop allegedly abandoned by his son, Hunter Biden, at a Delaware repair shop. Its... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-30T19:43+0000
2022-04-30T19:43+0000
2022-04-30T19:43+0000
us
joe biden
hunter biden
laptop
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1e/1095172938_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c096c184588443d3042e190e5d4786e3.jpg
US President Joe Biden is apparently just as big a fan of Tom Clancy novels as he is of his 1967 Corvette Stingray, because he used both as aliases for his alternate email for private communications with Hunter Biden and others, the New York Post reported, citing emails extracted from the "laptop from hell".According to the media outlet, Biden used an account named "67stingray." Emails from that account were signed as "Peter Henderson" – after a fictional KGB spy that infiltrated the US Senate and operated there across several novels written by Tom Clancy, including "The Hunt for Red October."In the books, Henderson worked as a senator's aide and outed at least one of the US secret operations to the USSR, but was eventually caught and made a double agent.The first email from this address that the New York Post managed to find on the laptop is dated October 2016 and was used by Joe Biden to send a YouTube video link to Hunter Biden, to whom the laptop had allegedly belonged, and several other members of the family.Further strengthening the allegation that Joe Biden was using Peter Henderson's moniker, one of the emails sent on 3 January 2017 to Hunter Biden from that account said "Keep in touch. Love Dad." The email reportedly was sent mere weeks before Joe Biden's vice presidency ended that year.It is unclear how long POTUS used this account and whether he still uses it, but the last email related to it found on the laptop's drive was dated February 2018. It was an "invitation for Vice President Biden" forwarded by the president's younger sister and long-time campaign manager Valerie Biden Owens.The information cited by the New York Post comes from a laptop allegedly dropped off by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop and which has never been recovered. The owner later studied its contents and sent it to authorities, as well as to Donald Trump's then-attorney Rudi Giuliani, who redirected it to the press.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20220430/wh-defends-appointment-of-disinformation-czar-who-denied-existence-of-hunter-bidens-laptop-1095170627.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1e/1095172938_284:0:3015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2ef62a8e4387dea77420b86746ba4ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
us, joe biden, hunter biden, laptop
Joe Biden Reportedly Used Alias of Soviet Spy From Tom Clancy Novels in Private Emails
Curious detail surfaced from a seemingly endless trove of emails from the laptop allegedly abandoned by his son, Hunter Biden, at a Delaware repair shop. Its contents, previously dismissed by large mainstream media, shed light on alleged murky business dealings of Hunter Biden and his use of father's name.
US President Joe Biden is apparently just as big a fan of Tom Clancy novels as he is of his 1967 Corvette Stingray, because he used both as aliases for his alternate email for private communications with Hunter Biden
and others, the New York Post reported, citing emails extracted from the "laptop from hell".
According to the media outlet, Biden used an account named "67stingray." Emails from that account were signed as "Peter Henderson" – after a fictional KGB spy that infiltrated the US Senate and operated there across several novels written by Tom Clancy, including "The Hunt for Red October."
In the books, Henderson worked as a senator's aide and outed at least one of the US secret operations to the USSR, but was eventually caught and made a double agent.
The first email from this address that the New York Post managed to find on the laptop is dated October 2016 and was used by Joe Biden to send a YouTube video link to Hunter Biden, to whom the laptop had allegedly belonged, and several other members of the family.
Further strengthening the allegation that Joe Biden was using Peter Henderson's moniker, one of the emails sent on 3 January 2017 to Hunter Biden from that account said "Keep in touch. Love Dad." The email reportedly was sent mere weeks before Joe Biden's vice presidency ended that year.
It is unclear how long POTUS used this account and whether he still uses it, but the last email related to it found on the laptop's drive was dated February 2018. It was an "invitation for Vice President Biden" forwarded by the president's younger sister and long-time campaign manager Valerie Biden Owens.
The information cited by the New York Post comes from a laptop
allegedly dropped off by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop and which has never been recovered. The owner later studied its contents and sent it to authorities, as well as to Donald Trump's then-attorney Rudi Giuliani, who redirected it to the press.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus