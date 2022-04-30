https://sputniknews.com/20220430/joe-biden-reportedly-used-alias-of-soviet-spy-from-tom-clancy-novels-in-private-emails--1095172998.html

Joe Biden Reportedly Used Alias of Soviet Spy From Tom Clancy Novels in Private Emails

Joe Biden Reportedly Used Alias of Soviet Spy From Tom Clancy Novels in Private Emails

Curious detail surfaced from a seemingly endless trove of emails from the laptop allegedly abandoned by his son, Hunter Biden, at a Delaware repair shop. Its... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T19:43+0000

2022-04-30T19:43+0000

2022-04-30T19:43+0000

us

joe biden

hunter biden

laptop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1e/1095172938_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c096c184588443d3042e190e5d4786e3.jpg

US President Joe Biden is apparently just as big a fan of Tom Clancy novels as he is of his 1967 Corvette Stingray, because he used both as aliases for his alternate email for private communications with Hunter Biden and others, the New York Post reported, citing emails extracted from the "laptop from hell".According to the media outlet, Biden used an account named "67stingray." Emails from that account were signed as "Peter Henderson" – after a fictional KGB spy that infiltrated the US Senate and operated there across several novels written by Tom Clancy, including "The Hunt for Red October."In the books, Henderson worked as a senator's aide and outed at least one of the US secret operations to the USSR, but was eventually caught and made a double agent.The first email from this address that the New York Post managed to find on the laptop is dated October 2016 and was used by Joe Biden to send a YouTube video link to Hunter Biden, to whom the laptop had allegedly belonged, and several other members of the family.Further strengthening the allegation that Joe Biden was using Peter Henderson's moniker, one of the emails sent on 3 January 2017 to Hunter Biden from that account said "Keep in touch. Love Dad." The email reportedly was sent mere weeks before Joe Biden's vice presidency ended that year.It is unclear how long POTUS used this account and whether he still uses it, but the last email related to it found on the laptop's drive was dated February 2018. It was an "invitation for Vice President Biden" forwarded by the president's younger sister and long-time campaign manager Valerie Biden Owens.The information cited by the New York Post comes from a laptop allegedly dropped off by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop and which has never been recovered. The owner later studied its contents and sent it to authorities, as well as to Donald Trump's then-attorney Rudi Giuliani, who redirected it to the press.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220430/wh-defends-appointment-of-disinformation-czar-who-denied-existence-of-hunter-bidens-laptop-1095170627.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, joe biden, hunter biden, laptop