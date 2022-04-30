https://sputniknews.com/20220430/indias-advisory-group-calls-for-using-russias-sputnik-light-as-booster-dose---reports-1095173577.html

India's Advisory Group Calls for Using Russia's Sputnik Light as Booster Dose - Reports

India's Advisory Group Calls for Using Russia's Sputnik Light as Booster Dose - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) in India has recommended that Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light be used as... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T20:56+0000

2022-04-30T20:56+0000

2022-04-30T20:56+0000

india

russia

sputnik

vaccine

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1e/1095173552_0:114:3193:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_fabaaed0bf3de3ea0c431bb944fd5715.jpg

"The NTAGI's Standing Technical Subcommittee that held a meeting on Friday has recommended taking Sputnik light as a precaution dose, which has the same component of Sputnik V first dose," the sources said, as quoted by the news agency.In February, Indian Drugs Controller General allowed health facilities to use the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine. In March, Hetero Biopharma became the first Indian pharmaceutical company that received permission to produce and sell the single-component Sputnik Light vaccine.The Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Advantages of using Sputnik Light include a simple vaccination process, the opportunity to increase the effectiveness and duration of action of other vaccines.

https://sputniknews.com/20220328/sputnik-v-vaccine-maintains-79-efficacy-in-hiv-patients-on-antiretroviral-therapy-study-shows-1094254925.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

india, russia, sputnik, vaccine, covid-19