Florida Governor Vows to Pass 'Constitutional Gun Carry' Bill Until End of His Term

The Sunshine State, already known for having relatively lax gun regulations, will thus join a number of other US states that allow "constitutional carry"

us

florida

gun laws

ron desantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised to sign into law a bill permitting "constitutional carry" in the state. This conservative interpretation of the Second constitutional Amendment allows Americans to carry their firearms without any extra permits, while the majority of the US states require one.The governor also took a shot at his Democratic rival in the upcoming election, Florida’s commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Nikki Fried, for taking stricter gun regulation stance and rescinding gun licences for several Florida citizens, who took part in the 6 January protests in Washington DC.Fried took away seven gun licences from participants of the January 2021 events on 29 April, while noting that 28 more licences had been suspended last year for the same reason. Neither of the pro-Trump protesters, who rushed into the Congress building on that day used a firearm. One of the protesters died after being shot in the neck by a Capitol Police officer after trying to scale a makeshift barricade despite officer's warnings not to do so.DeSantis' rival didn't pull any punches, blasting the governor for engaging in "absurd political pandering" with his initiative to pass "constitutional carry" bill. She argued that the state, known for relatively lax gun laws, needs to adopt stricter regulation of weapons considering its history of bloody mass shootings.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

