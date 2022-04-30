https://sputniknews.com/20220430/ecuadorian-president-declares-state-of-emergency-in-3-provinces-due-to-rising-crime-1095163872.html

Ecuadorian President Declares State of Emergency in 3 Provinces Due to Rising Crime

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared on Saturday a state of emergency in three of the country's provinces amid rising crime. 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

Lasso added that 4,000 police officers and 5,000 military personnel will be deployed in these three provinces to maintain order. In addition, a curfew is introduced for 60 days from 23:00 to 5:00 in some regions of the country.

