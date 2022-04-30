International
Ecuadorian President Declares State of Emergency in 3 Provinces Due to Rising Crime
Ecuadorian President Declares State of Emergency in 3 Provinces Due to Rising Crime
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared on Saturday a state of emergency in three of the country's provinces amid rising crime. 30.04.2022, Sputnik International
Lasso added that 4,000 police officers and 5,000 military personnel will be deployed in these three provinces to maintain order. In addition, a curfew is introduced for 60 days from 23:00 to 5:00 in some regions of the country.
Ecuadorian President Declares State of Emergency in 3 Provinces Due to Rising Crime

09:32 GMT 30.04.2022
© FERNANDO MENDEZSoldiers stand guard outside the Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on November 13, 2021, after a riot occurred.
