https://sputniknews.com/20220430/dhs-disinfo-board-attack-on-1st-amendment-says-journalist-targeted-by-would-be-censorship-czar-1095158954.html

DHS Disinfo Board ‘Attack on 1st Amendment,’ Says Journalist Targeted By ‘Would-Be Censorship Czar’

DHS Disinfo Board ‘Attack on 1st Amendment,’ Says Journalist Targeted By ‘Would-Be Censorship Czar’

Citing a “clear” threat to first amendment freedoms, Grayzone Editor Max Blumenthal told Sputnik that Biden’s so-called Disinformation Governance Board “must... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T01:13+0000

2022-04-30T01:13+0000

2022-04-30T01:14+0000

dhs

censorship

us

free speech

disinformation

interview

first amendment

liberals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981475_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0751f80531ef6d0a057ea84339008dc6.jpg

The Grayzone editor Max Blumenthal hit back at the “de facto Minister of Truth” on Friday after a 2020 tweet surfaced in which Nina Jankowicz, the proposed head of the Biden administration’s new government speech oversight panel, disparaged his independent outlet and accused it of spreading “incredibly damaging disinformation.” The full scope of the proposed speech oversight commission is still unknown, but a brief paragraph published Wednesday in Politico claimed the “Disinformation Governance Board” will “coordinate countering misinformation related to homeland security, focused specifically on irregular migration and Russia.” Politico notes that Jankowicz previously “oversaw Russia and Belarus programs” for the National Democratic Institute–a known CIA cutout–and worked as an adviser to the Ukrainian regime’s foriegn ministry.While the likely new speech czar claimed on Twitter that the board was established out of a “committment [sic] to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, & civil liberties,” Blumenthal suspects other motives are at play.“This initiative is clearly aimed at suppressing alternative media that interfere with the imperatives of her regime change industry,” Blumenthal says, explaining that “Jankowicz has accused The Grayzone of interfering with color revolution efforts around the world, and therefore branded us as a source of disinformation.”If Biden’s new board is any indication, that panic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The revelation that The Grayzone has long been in the crosshairs of a woman Blumenthal describes as Biden’s “would-be censorship czar” came just one day after The Grayzone was highlighted on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight following Blumenthal’s viral reaction to an apparent fishing expedition by a staffer for Department of Defense-funded Newsguard Technologies.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

dhs, censorship, us, free speech, disinformation, interview, first amendment, liberals