https://sputniknews.com/20220430/colombia-accuses-venezuelan-army-of-breaching-its-border-1095160039.html

Colombia Accuses Venezuelan Army of Breaching Its Border

Colombia Accuses Venezuelan Army of Breaching Its Border

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Colombian Foreign Ministry has accused the Venezuelan Armed Forces of breaching the border in the northern part of the country. 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T03:17+0000

2022-04-30T03:17+0000

2022-04-30T03:17+0000

colombia

venezuela

army

border

military helicopter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107531/54/1075315464_0:129:3185:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_3ae4ad90b941543877ba5d1c57e5a3a8.jpg

"Servicemen of the Bolivarian National Guard have breached the airspace and invaded the territory of the country. A military helicopter landed ... west of the internationally-recognized border, with the armed servicemen having been landed," the ministry said in a statement.The incident took place in the department of Norte de Santander.Colombia has firmly condemned the alleged violation of its national sovereignty.

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

colombia, venezuela, army, border, military helicopter