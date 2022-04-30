https://sputniknews.com/20220430/chinese-manufacturing-index-falls-to-474-in-april-1095167308.html

Chinese Manufacturing Index Falls to 47.4% in April

2022-04-30T12:20+0000

2022-04-30T12:20+0000

2022-04-30T12:22+0000

When the PMI figure is above 50%, this indicates an increase in financial activity, and when it is lower, it means the activity has slowed down.The PMI fell by 2.1% in April, the statement said. PMI of large enterprises in April amounted to 48.1%, a 3.2% fall compared to March, while PMI of medium and small enterprises slowed down by 1%, reaching 47.5% and 45.6%, respectively.Manufacturing PMI is calculated from five key indicators, including the index of production, the index of new orders, the index of raw materials stocks, the index of employment, and the index of supplies of raw materials. All these figures decreased by an average of 4.5% in April.The PMI in the non-manufacturing sector of China fell to 41.9% in April, a 6.5% fall compared to March.China has been facing a new surge in COVID-19 cases since early March, prompting Beijing to enforce lockdowns in several regions.

