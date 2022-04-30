Bolsonaro Jeers Following DiCaprio's Call on Young People to Vote in Brazilian Election
Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio is famous not only for his acting but also for his environmental activism. He is also no stranger to locking horns with Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has responded sarcastically to Leonardo DiCaprio's call for young people to vote in the upcoming general election in October.
Pointing at how Brazil is home to "the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change", the Hollywood actor urged the youngsters to take part in the upcoming election.
"What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet. For more on voter registration in Brazil before May 4, visit http://olhaobarulhinho.com," DiCaprio tweeted.
That prompted a sardonic response from the incumbent president, who thanked him for his support in drawing "every Brazilian [to vote] in the coming elections", while also taking a dig at the actor.
"Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interests. Good job in The Revenant!", Bolsonaro continued, praising DiCaprio's performance in the 2015 Oscar-winning movie.
He then wryly pointed out that "the picture you posted to talk about the wildfires in the Amazon in 2019 is from 2003."
"There are people who want to arrest Brazilian citizens who make this kind of mistake here in our country. But I'm against this tyrannical idea. So I forgive you. Hugs from Brazil!" he wrote.
In 2019, Bolsonaro claimed that DiCaprio had paid for fires to be set in the Amazon rainforest, without providing any evidence. He was apparently referring to allegations that the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images to be taken by volunteer firefighters to raise donations, which included one from DiCaprio.
The WWF denied receiving any donations from the Hollywood actor or soliciting photos of firefighters.