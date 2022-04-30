https://sputniknews.com/20220430/bolsonaro-jeers-following-dicaprios-call-on-young-people-to-vote-in-brazilian-election-1095166532.html

Bolsonaro Jeers Following DiCaprio's Call on Young People to Vote in Brazilian Election



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has responded sarcastically to Leonardo DiCaprio's call for young people to vote in the upcoming general election in October.Pointing at how Brazil is home to "the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change", the Hollywood actor urged the youngsters to take part in the upcoming election. That prompted a sardonic response from the incumbent president, who thanked him for his support in drawing "every Brazilian [to vote] in the coming elections", while also taking a dig at the actor.He then wryly pointed out that "the picture you posted to talk about the wildfires in the Amazon in 2019 is from 2003.""There are people who want to arrest Brazilian citizens who make this kind of mistake here in our country. But I'm against this tyrannical idea. So I forgive you. Hugs from Brazil!" he wrote.In 2019, Bolsonaro claimed that DiCaprio had paid for fires to be set in the Amazon rainforest, without providing any evidence. He was apparently referring to allegations that the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images to be taken by volunteer firefighters to raise donations, which included one from DiCaprio.The WWF denied receiving any donations from the Hollywood actor or soliciting photos of firefighters.

