Biden’s New Money for Ukraine Prevents Peace and Prolongs Conflict

Biden’s New Money for Ukraine Prevents Peace and Prolongs Conflict

Biden Established Ministry of Truth, Chernobyl Then and Now, A New Proposal To Further Militarize College Sports 30.04.2022

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss Joe BIden’s renewed asks for money to send to Ukraine rather than using it to meet the needs of working and poor people in the US, the Biden administration’s recently unveiled “Disinformation Governance Board” and its targeting of so-called Russian disinformation, and the censorship of dissident anti-imperialist voices that dare to speak out against US and NATO aggression that is prolonging the war in Ukraine.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss the anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear accident and the ongoing radioactivity at the site and around the world, how the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has put the Chernobyl site in danger of another accident and endangered the lives of Russian soldiers, and the lessons that the accident at Chernobyl and other nuclear accidents hold on the danger of nuclear power.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective and host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a new proposal for the military to fund collegiate athletic scholarships in exchange for athletes’ commitment to military service after graduation, how this proposal further demonstrates the militarization of culture rampant in American society, the right-wing turn of former NBA player and mental health advocate Royce White, and what might be behind Royce’s turn to right-wing and racist politics.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba and Director of Geopolitical Economy Research Group to discuss the stalled talks for peace in Ukraine and what role the US and NATO have played in prolonging the suffering of Ukrainians in order to weaken Russia, the history of NATO and its abundantly clear stance as an aggressive alliance meant to enforce US hegemony, why the US would rather keep Ukraine out of NATO and continue to use it as a pawn in its anti-Russia orientation, and how a people-centered socialist system would draw a stark contrast to the environment-destroying, war-based, and death-worshiping capitalist system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

