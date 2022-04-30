https://sputniknews.com/20220430/biden-launches-orwellian-disinformation-board-requests-33-billion-for-ukraine-1095149482.html

Biden Launches Orwellian Disinformation Board; Requests $33 Billion for Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Joe Biden’s political last stand for Ukraine as he requests $33 billion in aid... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

Biden Launches Orwellian Disinformation Board; Requests $33 Billion for Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Joe Biden’s political last stand for Ukraine as he requests $33 billion in aid, America’s looming recession, and how Biden’s “disinformation governance board” will distinguish lies from fact considering intelligence agencies are feeding propaganda to the media.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Biden Takes Political Last Stand for Ukraine in $33 Billion Aid PackageDavid Tawil - Economist | Recession Looms as Biden Looks to Spend $50 Billion on UkrainePeter Coffin - Author | Biden Launches Orwellian “Disinformation Governance Board”In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Congress reviving a WWII-era lend-lease program for Ukraine, Joe Biden’s wholly political last stand for Ukraine by requesting $33 billion in aid, and the story of how a young Marine got lured into fighting on the frontlines of Ukraine, ultimately dying in combat.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by David Tawil for a discussion on America’s looming recession, signaled by a falling GDP. We also talked about Biden’s economic war on Russia taking its toll on the economy as the White House denies culpability.In the third hour, Peter Coffin joined the conversation to talk about cancel culture, and how Biden’s “disinformation governance board” will distinguish lies from truth given the propaganda intelligence services have been feeding to the media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

