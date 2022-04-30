https://sputniknews.com/20220430/beergate-labour-admits-starmers-deputy-attended-lockdown-breaching-party-gathering-last-year-1095162295.html

Beergate: Labour Admits Starmer's Deputy Attended 'Lockdown-Breaching' Party Gathering Last Year

Conservative MP Richard Holden has again written to Durham police, now asking them to probe Labour leader Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner over alleged COVID breaches last year related to the so-called “Beergate” scandal.In a letter to Deputy Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine, Holden referred to Starmer’s and Rayner’s alleged “breaches of coronavirus regulations in Durham on 30 April 2021, when the Labour leader was filmed drinking beer and socialising while social gatherings were banned”.The MP also singled out new “incontrovertible evidence”, which he claimed “shows clearly that the Labour Party have lied about” the 30 April 2021 event, trying “to cover up their Deputy Leader Angela Rayner’s presence at the social”.The lawmaker’s new letter comes after the Labour Party confirmed that Rayner did attend last year’s event where Starmer was caught on camera drinking beer with activists during a COVID lockdown.The party admitted that it had previously told journalists that Rayner was not present at the gathering, with an unnamed Labour source telling the PA news agency that it was a “mistake made in good faith”.A Labour spokesperson in turn insisted that it’s irrelevant to draw parallels between the 30 April 2021 gathering and parties which took place at Downing Street last year.This was echoed by Starmer who claimed that “whether Angela Rayner was there or not makes absolutely no difference – there was no breach of the rules, the matter has already been looked into”.Cabinet ministers has, meanwhile, joined last night joined calls for a new probe into the “Beergate” row, with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries arguing that Labour had told “a tissue of lies” and that she did not see how Durham Constabulary could fail to act.This followed Durham Constabulary vowing earlier this week to consider a request from Holden to launch a full-fledged probe into allegations Starmer broke coronavirus lockdown rules in 2021.In February, the police decided not to open a probe after reviewing a video of Starmer “drinking and socialising” at an MP’s office on 30 April 2021. Durham Constabulary said at the time they did not believe any offence had been committed by the Labour leader.The developments come after senior Tory members called for a full probe into Starmer’s conduct, arguing that there appeared to be no difference between the event that he attended and the 2020 Downing Street “birthday party”, for which Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined £50 ($62 dollars) by the Metropolitan Police earlier this month.Culture Secretary Dorries asserted that the Labour leader “has used every trick in the book to attack the PM over his handling of events in No 10, yet he doesn’t want to be held to the same standard the PM has subjected himself to”.The PM said at the time that it had not occurred to him that the social gathering in June 2020 was a breach of COVID rules, with the Labour leader accusing BoJo of dishonesty and failure to “respect the sacrifice of the British public”.

