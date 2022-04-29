https://sputniknews.com/20220429/the-biden-administration-sets-up-the-ministry-of-truth-1095134849.html

The Biden Administration Sets Up the Ministry of Truth

The Biden Administration Sets Up the Ministry of Truth

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Australia accusing China of election meddling, US government... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T08:40+0000

2022-04-29T08:40+0000

2022-04-29T08:40+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

socialism

ufo

cia

color revolutions

elections

disinformation

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095134824_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e9d6970c6898049469ab966dcd4d047f.png

The Biden Administration Sets up the Ministry of Truth On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Australia accusing China of election meddling, and FDA moving ahead to ban menthol cigarettes.

GUESTJamarl Thomas - Cohost of Fault Lines | Biden Requests More Money for Ukraine, UFOs, and Russia Targeting Weapon ShipmentsCaleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Banned From Paypal, Anti-Imperialism, and Demonstrations in Support of RussiaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the situation in Ukraine, the 2020 election, and the "blame Russia" narrative. Jamarl spoke about Twitter accounts restored recently and Biden's disinformation board. Jamarl talked about the inflation prices in America and the NATO weapon shipments attacked by Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about defending Russia's military operation in Ukraine, international media, and protests in New York City. Caleb talked about his ban from PayPal and his organized demonstrations in support of Russia. Caleb spoke about his pro-Russia demonstrations and the physical attacks his events have faced.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, socialism, ufo, cia, color revolutions, elections, disinformation, аудио, radio