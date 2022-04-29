https://sputniknews.com/20220429/the-biden-administration-sets-up-the-ministry-of-truth-1095134849.html
The Biden Administration Sets Up the Ministry of Truth
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Australia accusing China of election meddling, and FDA moving ahead to ban menthol cigarettes.
GUESTJamarl Thomas - Cohost of Fault Lines | Biden Requests More Money for Ukraine, UFOs, and Russia Targeting Weapon ShipmentsCaleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Banned From Paypal, Anti-Imperialism, and Demonstrations in Support of RussiaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the situation in Ukraine, the 2020 election, and the "blame Russia" narrative. Jamarl spoke about Twitter accounts restored recently and Biden's disinformation board. Jamarl talked about the inflation prices in America and the NATO weapon shipments attacked by Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about defending Russia's military operation in Ukraine, international media, and protests in New York City. Caleb talked about his ban from PayPal and his organized demonstrations in support of Russia. Caleb spoke about his pro-Russia demonstrations and the physical attacks his events have faced.The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The Biden Administration Sets Up the Ministry of Truth
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Australia accusing China of election meddling, US government creating a new body to fight “disinformation”, and FDA moving ahead to ban menthol cigarettes.
Jamarl Thomas - Cohost of Fault Lines | Biden Requests More Money for Ukraine, UFOs, and Russia Targeting Weapon Shipments
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Banned From Paypal, Anti-Imperialism, and Demonstrations in Support of Russia
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the situation in Ukraine, the 2020 election, and the "blame Russia" narrative. Jamarl spoke about Twitter accounts restored recently and Biden's disinformation board. Jamarl talked about the inflation prices in America and the NATO weapon shipments attacked by Russia.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about defending Russia's military operation in Ukraine, international media, and protests in New York City. Caleb talked about his ban from PayPal and his organized demonstrations in support of Russia. Caleb spoke about his pro-Russia demonstrations and the physical attacks his events have faced.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.