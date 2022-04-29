https://sputniknews.com/20220429/tennis-legend-boris-becker-jailed-for-two-and-a-half-years-for-hiding-assets-to-avoid-paying-debts-1095149745.html

Tennis Legend Boris Becker Jailed for Two and a Half Years for Hiding Assets to Avoid Paying Debts

Tennis Legend Boris Becker Jailed for Two and a Half Years for Hiding Assets to Avoid Paying Debts

Boris Becker is a German tennis star who won the Wimbledon championship three times. He also boasts two Australian Open titles and one US Open win. 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T14:51+0000

2022-04-29T14:51+0000

2022-04-29T15:11+0000

tennis

sport

bankruptcy

jail

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095149990_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f6219163f7ecbd92acbcacafe5df8b4f.jpg

A UK judge has sentenced tennis star Boris Becker for two and a half years in prison. That was after he was convicted over his transfers of huge sums of money from his business account and failure to declare property and pay some €825,000 ($866,500) in debts.In 2017, he was declared bankrupt over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain. Becker was found guilty on four charges under the Insolvency Act, but Southwark Crown Court acquitted him of a further 20 charges, including nine counts of failing to hand over trophies and medals he won during his tennis career.His Grand Slam singles titles include three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Opens and one US Open. In 1999, he retired and turned to sports commentary, claiming his income was "reduced dramatically" after his retirement.Becker's lawyer said that the tennis star was too "trusting and reliant" on his advisers during the bankruptcy process. Becker denied all the charges, insisting that he cooperated with trustees who were tasked with securing his assets.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tennis, sport, bankruptcy, jail