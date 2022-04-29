https://sputniknews.com/20220429/russian-speaking-users-flood-lady-gagas-instagram-following-her-insulting-rant-at-concert-1095153242.html

Russian-Speaking Users Flood Lady Gaga's Instagram Following Her Insulting Rant at Concert

Back in 2012, during her concert in Moscow, Lady Gaga infamously called on Moscow to "arrest her" as she delivered an emotional speech defending LGBTQ+ rights... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

Lady Gaga's account on Instagram* has drawn a massive amount of Russian-speaking users who kicked off what they called a "Gagachat", sharing recipes and life hacks after the singer appeared to call Russians "dumb" at one of her latest shows."They should've arrested me in Russia when they had the chance. I told them to handcuff me. They were dumb that day, and they are dumb now," she asserted during her performance in Las Vegas.She apparently referenced her 2012 performance in Moscow, when she championed LGBTQ+ rights on stage and urged Russia to "cuff" and "arrest" her if it had any issue with what she said. Moscow has not shown any intention to arrest Lady Gaga since then.Meanwhile, the Russian-speaking users have turned her comment section into the festival of ironic questions about how to feed one's bear or takeaways from the popular Russian songs. Other people felt less like cracking jokes, accusing the singer of Russophobia due to her Las Vegas rant.The singer has not commented on her insulting speech at the concert.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities

