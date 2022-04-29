https://sputniknews.com/20220429/russian-black-sea-fleet-sub-launches-kalibr-missiles-at-ukrainian-missile-infrastructure--video-1095143955.html
Russian Black Sea Fleet Sub Launches Kalibr Missiles at Ukrainian Missile Infrastructure – Video
On Friday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that 13 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects had been destroyed overnight as part of... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a video of the Kalibr missiles being launched from a Black Sea Fleet diesel submarine at objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure.The 24-second clip showed two missiles flying out of water surface in the Black Sea and then hitting the targets.The missile strikes were launched as part of the ongoing Russian special military operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine, which was announced by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February following requests for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics amid intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army.The operation, which entered its second stage in late March and now aims to liberate Donbass from Ukrainian forces, only targets the country’s military infrastructure with high-precision weapons, according to the Russian MoD.Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Friday that the Russian artillery units had destroyed 280 Ukrainian nationalists and 38 armed vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours.
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a video of the Kalibr missiles
being launched from a Black Sea Fleet diesel submarine at objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure.
The 24-second clip showed two missiles flying out of water surface in the Black Sea and then hitting the targets.
The missile strikes were launched as part of the ongoing Russian special military operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine, which was announced by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February following requests for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics amid intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army.
The operation, which entered its second stage in late March and now aims to liberate Donbass from Ukrainian forces, only targets the country’s military infrastructure with high-precision weapons, according to the Russian MoD.
Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Friday that the Russian artillery units had destroyed 280 Ukrainian nationalists and 38 armed vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours.