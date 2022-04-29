https://sputniknews.com/20220429/russian-attack-helicopters-gunships-carry-out-strikes-in-donbass--video-1095143128.html

Russian Attack Helicopters, Gunships Carry Out Strikes in Donbass – Video

Russian Attack Helicopters, Gunships Carry Out Strikes in Donbass – Video

Russian Air Forces are providing support to the ground units, taking out Ukrainian armoured vehicles and striking other military targets. They are also... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T10:41+0000

2022-04-29T10:41+0000

2022-04-29T10:41+0000

situation in ukraine

russia

military & intelligence

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095143103_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a0a3481cbe92dbf82a7f684b218232db.jpg

The Russian Defence Ministry has published footage of a combat operation involving Kamov Ka-52 "Alligator" (NATO reporting name: Hokum B) Russian attack helicopters and gunship modification of the Mi-8 dubbed AMTSh (NATO reporting name: Hip) operating in Ukraine in support of the Russian special military operation to defend the Donbass republics. It is unclear where specifically the operation, shown in the video, is taking place in Ukraine.The video shows one pilot of the Mi-8 AMTSh inspecting the vehicle before taking off for a combat mission supported by the Ka-52 "Alligator" armed with 9K121 Vikhr (NATO reporting name: AT-16 Scallion) anti-tank laser-guided missiles as well as unguided missiles. One of the attack helicopters can be seen in the footage firing two salvos of the unguided missiles (possibly a variant of an S-8 rocket) before turning back.The Mi-8 AMTSh gunship is not defenceless itself. This modification can be armed even with guided anti-tank missiles and anti-aircraft weaponry in addition to high-calibre nose guns. The Mi-8 shown in the footage, however, was carrying only unguided missiles. These helicopters were designed to transport cargo and troops to combat zones, but can also provide fire support for ground teams.The Russian military aircraft shown in the video are taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine launched on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February. He stated that Russia was left with no choice but to start the operation to end the suffering that the people of Donbass had endured over the past eight years under Ukrainian rule and at the hands of nationalist battalions such as Azov. Putin lambasted Kiev for failing to live up to its obligations under the 2015 Minsk agreements, that laid down a road map for the peaceful re-integration of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) into Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220414/russian-ka-52-helicopters-launch-missile-strike-on-ukrainian-artillery-position--video-1094755616.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

russia, military & intelligence, ukraine