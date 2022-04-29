https://sputniknews.com/20220429/queen-still-has-faith-in-prince-andrew-wants-him-at-platinum-jubilee-celebrations--royal-author-1095149831.html

Queen Still 'Has Faith' in Prince Andrew, Wants Him at Platinum Jubilee Celebrations — Royal Author

Queen Still 'Has Faith' in Prince Andrew, Wants Him at Platinum Jubilee Celebrations — Royal Author

The embattled Prince Andrew has been keeping a low profile after he reached a settlement in the scandalous legal battle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T16:45+0000

2022-04-29T16:45+0000

2022-04-29T16:45+0000

uk

royals

queen elizabeth

prince andrew

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/03/1080353698_0:157:2664:1656_1920x0_80_0_0_540df7c547d029944795575ccc3864d4.jpg

Queen Elizabeth wants Prince Andrew to make a comeback appearance at the Epsom Derby, one of the events celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.Royal author Robert Jobson revealed the plan during an appearance at the Australian breakfast show Sunrise.Andrew recently had the honour of the Freedom of the City of York withdrawn following sexual misconduct allegations against him. The city council even urged the Queen to strip him of the Duke of York title.The disgraced prince has already lost all his military titles and been dismissed from his royal duties. That followed revelations of his connections to late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre's claim that he raped her in London when she was 17 after Epstein's convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her from the US for sex.Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Roberts Giuffre after she sued him in New York for damages over the historical abuse claim. He is still reportedly out of favour with his royal siblings, but his mother appears ready to bring him back into the fold. The royal author, who penned the book "Prince William at 40", underlined that it would be the Queen's decision who will or will not attend her Platinum Jubilee.The Epsom Derby takes place on June 4. It is one of the Jubilee events planned for the special summer bank holiday weekend to mark the monarch's 70-year-long reign.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, royals, queen elizabeth, prince andrew