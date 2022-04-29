https://sputniknews.com/20220429/queen-still-has-faith-in-prince-andrew-wants-him-at-platinum-jubilee-celebrations--royal-author-1095149831.html
Queen Still 'Has Faith' in Prince Andrew, Wants Him at Platinum Jubilee Celebrations — Royal Author
Queen Elizabeth wants Prince Andrew to make a comeback appearance at the Epsom Derby, one of the events celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.
Royal author Robert Jobson revealed the plan during an appearance at the Australian breakfast show Sunrise.
"I think a lot of her advisers and even the Prince of Wales are very concerned about this but she's pretty determined that, certainly, [when it comes to the] things where she's involved, if she goes to the derby, that her son will be alongside her," Jobson suggested.
Andrew recently had the honour of the Freedom of the City of York withdrawn following sexual misconduct allegations against him. The city council even urged the Queen to strip him of the Duke of York title.
The disgraced prince has already lost all his military titles and been dismissed from his royal duties.
That followed revelations of his connections to late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre's claim that he raped her in London when she was 17 after Epstein's convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her from the US for sex.
Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Roberts Giuffre after she sued him in New York for damages over the historical abuse claim. He is still reportedly out of favour with his royal siblings, but his mother appears ready to bring him back into the fold.
"It's going to be a long haul but she has a lot of faith in Andrew. She says that nothing has been proven against him," said Jobson.
The royal author, who penned the book "Prince William at 40", underlined that it would be the Queen's decision who will or will not attend her Platinum Jubilee.
The Epsom Derby takes place on June 4. It is one of the Jubilee events planned for the special summer bank holiday weekend to mark the monarch's 70-year-long reign.