Muslims Gather Outside Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Last Friday Prayer of Ramadan

2022-04-29T06:56+0000

Sputnik is live from Jerusalem, where thousands of worshippers are rallying outside Al-Aqsa Mosque for the final Friday prayer of Ramadan.The Al-Aqsa mosque, also known as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary), is considered the third holiest site for Muslims. Over the past several weeks, believers have been protesting, saying that the Israeli authorities are hindering access to the compound. Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

jerusalem

