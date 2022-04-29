International
Live Video: Muslims Gather Outside Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Last Friday Prayer of Ramadan
https://sputniknews.com/20220429/muslims-gather-outside-al-aqsa-mosque-in-jerusalem-for-last-friday-prayer-of-ramadan-1095138888.html
Muslims Gather Outside Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Last Friday Prayer of Ramadan
Muslims Gather Outside Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Last Friday Prayer of Ramadan
Thousands of Muslims Gather Outside Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Last Friday Prayer of Ramadan
2022-04-29T06:56+0000
2022-04-29T06:56+0000
jerusalem
israel
al-aqsa mosque
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094803748_0:286:3133:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d6578352ed94e81c606942f1194bfca.jpg
Sputnik is live from Jerusalem, where thousands of worshippers are rallying outside Al-Aqsa Mosque for the final Friday prayer of Ramadan.The Al-Aqsa mosque, also known as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary), is considered the third holiest site for Muslims. Over the past several weeks, believers have been protesting, saying that the Israeli authorities are hindering access to the compound. Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Muslims Gather Outside Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Last Friday Prayer of Ramadan
Muslims Gather Outside Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Last Friday Prayer of Ramadan
2022-04-29T06:56+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094803748_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1484d1d6b0de0d7365251036bffe6e83.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jerusalem, israel, al-aqsa mosque, видео

Muslims Gather Outside Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Last Friday Prayer of Ramadan

06:56 GMT 29.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLIPalestinian Muslims gather at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque complex following Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan on April 15, 2022.
Palestinian Muslims gather at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque complex following Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan on April 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLI
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The gathering comes amid rising tensions between Muslims and the Israeli authorities, as hundreds were injured amid the mass protests which have rocked the holy site over the past month.
Sputnik is live from Jerusalem, where thousands of worshippers are rallying outside Al-Aqsa Mosque for the final Friday prayer of Ramadan.
The Al-Aqsa mosque, also known as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary), is considered the third holiest site for Muslims. Over the past several weeks, believers have been protesting, saying that the Israeli authorities are hindering access to the compound.
© Ruptly
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала