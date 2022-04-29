https://sputniknews.com/20220429/muslims-gather-outside-al-aqsa-mosque-in-jerusalem-for-last-friday-prayer-of-ramadan-1095138888.html
Muslims Gather Outside Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Last Friday Prayer of Ramadan
2022-04-29T06:56+0000
Sputnik is live from Jerusalem, where thousands of worshippers are rallying outside Al-Aqsa Mosque for the final Friday prayer of Ramadan.The Al-Aqsa mosque, also known as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary), is considered the third holiest site for Muslims. Over the past several weeks, believers have been protesting, saying that the Israeli authorities are hindering access to the compound.
Muslims Gather Outside Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Last Friday Prayer of Ramadan
The gathering comes amid rising tensions between Muslims and the Israeli authorities, as hundreds were injured amid the mass protests which have rocked the holy site over the past month.
Sputnik is live from Jerusalem, where thousands of worshippers are rallying outside Al-Aqsa Mosque for the final Friday prayer of Ramadan.
The Al-Aqsa mosque, also known as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary), is considered the third holiest site for Muslims. Over the past several weeks, believers have been protesting, saying that the Israeli authorities are hindering access to the compound.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: