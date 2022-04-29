https://sputniknews.com/20220429/mod-russian-aerospace-forces-eliminate-missile-plant-in-kiev-1095140543.html

MoD: Russian Aerospace Forces Eliminate Missile Plant in Kiev

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure since the beginning of the special operation in February, destroying equipment, military bases, and... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

kiev

russia

ukraine

The Russian military hit the Artem rocket and space tech factory in Kiev, the official representative of the Russian defence ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said on Friday.

