Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure since the beginning of the special operation in February, destroying equipment, military bases, and...
The Russian military hit the Artem rocket and space tech factory in Kiev, the official representative of the Russian defence ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said on Friday.
kiev, russia, ukraine

MoD: Russian Aerospace Forces Eliminate Missile Plant in Kiev

07:44 GMT 29.04.2022 (Updated: 07:51 GMT 29.04.2022)
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure since the beginning of the special operation in February, destroying equipment, military bases, and other facilities.
The Russian military hit the Artem rocket and space tech factory in Kiev, the official representative of the Russian defence ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said on Friday.

"The high-precision, long-range, air-based weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the production buildings of the Artem rocket and space industry enterprise in Kiev," Konashenkov stated.

