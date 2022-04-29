International
Lockheed Martin to Expand Javelin Production Due to Urgency of Situation in Ukraine - CEO
Lockheed Martin to Expand Javelin Production Due to Urgency of Situation in Ukraine - CEO
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin is going to expand its production of Javelin anti-tank missile systems even before the Pentagon orders more given the... 29.04.2022
ukraine
javelin anti-tank missiles
lockheed martin
us
military & intelligence
President Joe Biden will be visiting a Lockheed Martin weapons manufacturing facility next week in the US state of Alabama where they make Javelins. The Biden administration has championed the weapon as a symbol of US efforts to help counter Russia in Ukraine.Lockheed Martin was also considering funneling financial support to many of its suppliers of components for the Javelins to ensure they could all expand their production rapidly as well and avoid bottlenecks in the supply chain, Taiclet continued.The Biden administration has provided Ukraine with $3.4 billion in security assistance - including more than 5,500 Javelins - since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February, the Pentagon said in a release on April 22.
ukraine
ukraine, javelin anti-tank missiles, lockheed martin, us, military & intelligence

Lockheed Martin to Expand Javelin Production Due to Urgency of Situation in Ukraine - CEO

20:34 GMT 29.04.2022
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service In this image released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in the Donetsk Region, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
In this image released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in the Donetsk Region, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2022
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin is going to expand its production of Javelin anti-tank missile systems even before the Pentagon orders more given the urgency of the situation in Ukraine, Chairman and CEO James Taiclet said on Friday.
President Joe Biden will be visiting a Lockheed Martin weapons manufacturing facility next week in the US state of Alabama where they make Javelins. The Biden administration has championed the weapon as a symbol of US efforts to help counter Russia in Ukraine.
"Something this urgent, we are going to move forward ahead of need," Taiclet told an audience at the Atlantic Council. "We are going to invest in that... Javelins are saving lives. It is a game changing capacity for the Ukrainians."
A local resident walks past a destroyed Javelin missile system in the separatist-controlled village of Anadol during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region
US Running Out of Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Send to Ukraine: Report
18 April, 18:30 GMT
Lockheed Martin was also considering funneling financial support to many of its suppliers of components for the Javelins to ensure they could all expand their production rapidly as well and avoid bottlenecks in the supply chain, Taiclet continued.
The Biden administration has provided Ukraine with $3.4 billion in security assistance - including more than 5,500 Javelins - since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February, the Pentagon said in a release on April 22.
