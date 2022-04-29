https://sputniknews.com/20220429/lockheed-martin-to-expand-javelin-production-due-to-urgency-of-situation-in-ukraine---ceo-1095155248.html

Lockheed Martin to Expand Javelin Production Due to Urgency of Situation in Ukraine - CEO

Lockheed Martin to Expand Javelin Production Due to Urgency of Situation in Ukraine - CEO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin is going to expand its production of Javelin anti-tank missile systems even before the Pentagon orders more given the... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T20:34+0000

2022-04-29T20:34+0000

2022-04-29T20:34+0000

ukraine

javelin anti-tank missiles

lockheed martin

us

military & intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091862075_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_c8a38e94c2cd04b04dfd7ab4d4650bb8.jpg

President Joe Biden will be visiting a Lockheed Martin weapons manufacturing facility next week in the US state of Alabama where they make Javelins. The Biden administration has championed the weapon as a symbol of US efforts to help counter Russia in Ukraine.Lockheed Martin was also considering funneling financial support to many of its suppliers of components for the Javelins to ensure they could all expand their production rapidly as well and avoid bottlenecks in the supply chain, Taiclet continued.The Biden administration has provided Ukraine with $3.4 billion in security assistance - including more than 5,500 Javelins - since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February, the Pentagon said in a release on April 22.

https://sputniknews.com/20220418/us-running-out-of-javelin-anti-tank-missiles-to-send-to-ukraine-report-1094868838.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, javelin anti-tank missiles, lockheed martin, us, military & intelligence