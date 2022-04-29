International
https://sputniknews.com/20220429/live-updates-uk-to-send-8000-troops-to-northern-and-eastern-europe-1095137258.html
LIVE UPDATES: UK to Send 8,000 Troops to Northern and Eastern Europe
LIVE UPDATES: UK to Send 8,000 Troops to Northern and Eastern Europe
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Targets Donetsk With 21 Missiles, DPR Says
2022-04-29T05:26+0000
2022-04-29T05:26+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083337991_0:51:2979:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_88dc75f64678fdc509084b62411fc9cf.jpg
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083337991_140:0:2871:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7010517564fde3cd3d935df8d86d1ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
British soldiers walk with their gear after arriving in Kandahar on October 27, 2014, as British and US forces withdraw from the Camp Bastion-Leatherneck complex in Helmand province - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: UK to Send 8,000 Troops to Northern and Eastern Europe

05:26 GMT 29.04.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure in order to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, as thousands had been killed in the region by Kiev's troops. The main aim of the op is the "denazification and demilitarisiation" of Ukraine, president Vladimir Putin stressed.
Russian forces and Donbass militia continue their advance amid the special operation in Ukraine, pressing against the Ukrainian military.
In the meantime, tensions are also escalating on Ukraine's western border, where the self-proclaimed state of Transnistria has accused Kiev of staging explosions near arm depots in Cobasna.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
06:24 GMT 29.04.2022
Border Crossing Shelled in Russia's Kursk Region, Russian Forces Driving Back Attackers, Governor Says
06:13 GMT 29.04.2022
Denmark Sends Anti-Tank Mines, Armoured Vehicles and Mortar Shells to Ukraine
Danish Soldiers - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Denmark Sends Anti-Tank Mines, Armoured Vehicles and Mortar Shells to Ukraine
05:09 GMT
05:56 GMT 29.04.2022
Germany's Uniper Will Obviously Have to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles, AfD Co-Chair Says
Banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2022
Germany's Uniper Will Obviously Have to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles, AfD Co-Chair Says
05:55 GMT
05:27 GMT 29.04.2022
UK to Send 8,000 Troops to Northern and Eastern Europe
The United Kingdom will send its military personnel to Eastern Europe to participate in military drills in a move to demonstrate UK military contribution to European security amid Russia’s operation in Ukraine, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"The security of Europe has never been more important. These exercises will see our troops join forces with allies and partners across NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force in a show of solidarity and strength in one of the largest shared deployments since the Cold War", Wallace said, as quoted by Sky News, adding that the drills aim to "showcase the scale and significance of the British Army's contribution to the defence of Europe".

Troops will be deployed in countries from Finland to North Macedonia, with dozens of Challenger 2 tanks and more than 100 armored combat vehicles, the broadcaster reported.
The UK army and other NATO troops will be trained to improve the ability of working together, "deterring Russian aggression in Scandinavia and the Baltic states," the UK defense ministry said.
The deployment is expected to reach a peak of about 8,000 soldiers between April and June, the report added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала