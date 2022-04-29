LIVE UPDATES: Russia Considers Any Foreign Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets' - Lavrov

International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
20:27 GMT 29.04.2022 (Updated: 20:32 GMT 29.04.2022)
Being updated
Any weapons coming to Ukraine from the West are legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. The top Russian diplomat also stated that Moscow knows the routes by which weapons are supplied to the Ukrainian side.
On Thursday, the US House passed a bill to allow Biden to engage in lend-lease deals for military equipment with Ukraine and other Eastern European countries. The Biden administration has provided Ukraine with $3.4 billion in security assistance - including more than 5,500 Javelins - since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February, according to the Pentagon.
Russia has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the ministry had issued a note to all states providing Ukraine with lethal arms.
Russia launched a military operation with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbass people.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
20:28 GMT 29.04.2022
British Mercenary Advises Compatriots to Think Twice Before Answering Kiev's Call to Join Foreign Legion
Situation in Ukraine
'Really Have to Think About It': Captured UK Mercenary Tells Brits Not to Join Fighting in Ukraine
