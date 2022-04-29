International
https://sputniknews.com/20220429/kremlin-us-bill-allowing-transfer-of-seized-assets-to-ukraine-is-flagrant-distortion-of-intl-law-1095143291.html
Kremlin: US Bill Allowing Transfer of Seized Assets to Ukraine is 'Flagrant' Distortion of Int'l Law
Kremlin: US Bill Allowing Transfer of Seized Assets to Ukraine is 'Flagrant' Distortion of Int'l Law
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington was considering the possibility of seizing the sanctioned assets of the Russian... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-29T10:36+0000
2022-04-29T11:02+0000
us
ukraine
russia
dmitry peskov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093644466_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e6dc92241aa3a286f53456972f533a56.jpg
Moscow views the US bill allowing the transfer of the seized Russian assets to Ukraine as a "flagrant" distortion of the law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.According to Peskov, such legislation is nothing but "expropriation of private property".Earlier, Washington said it was considering the possibility of seizing the sanctioned Russian assets and transferring them to Ukraine. The Justice Department said it would support such legislation, even though the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had earlier criticised the initiative as a potential violation of constitutional due-process protections.The idea of such legislation was rolled out by Democratic Senator Michael Bennet and his Republican colleague Rob Portman in late March, arguing that Ukraine has faced the worst refugee crisis since War World II, and transferring the seized assets of the Russian oligarchs to the Ukrainians would "help with ongoing humanitarian efforts".Last month, the United States announced the creation of "Task Force KleptoCapture" - an agency that would pursue "corrupt Russian oligarchs" and sanctions violators. This and many other actions were taken as part of the Western push to sanction Russia for launching a military operation in Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the goal of the operation was to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the neighbouring country. However, the Western countries deemed it an invasion and slapped sanctions targeting Russia's economy, businesses, media, sport and culture, along with other areas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220428/blinken-us-considering-possibility-of-seizing-sanctioned-assets-of-russian-government-1095131145.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093644466_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07de690909087b2ae44a191684a9c1b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ukraine, russia, dmitry peskov

Kremlin: US Bill Allowing Transfer of Seized Assets to Ukraine is 'Flagrant' Distortion of Int'l Law

10:36 GMT 29.04.2022 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 29.04.2022)
© Sputnik / Vitaly BelousovThe Moscow Kremlin.
The Moscow Kremlin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
Subscribe
US
India
Global
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington was considering the possibility of seizing the sanctioned assets of the Russian government and using them in projects to help Ukraine.
Moscow views the US bill allowing the transfer of the seized Russian assets to Ukraine as a "flagrant" distortion of the law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
According to Peskov, such legislation is nothing but "expropriation of private property".
"This clearly demonstrates how fragile all the generally recognised foundations are now, in the field of private property, economics, politics and everything else," he said. "This can cause nothing but rejection and incomprehension."
Earlier, Washington said it was considering the possibility of seizing the sanctioned Russian assets and transferring them to Ukraine. The Justice Department said it would support such legislation, even though the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had earlier criticised the initiative as a potential violation of constitutional due-process protections.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to testify during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, hearing on State Department's budget on April 28, 2022 in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2022
Blinken: US Considering Possibility of Seizing Sanctioned Assets of Russian Government
Yesterday, 18:25 GMT
The idea of such legislation was rolled out by Democratic Senator Michael Bennet and his Republican colleague Rob Portman in late March, arguing that Ukraine has faced the worst refugee crisis since War World II, and transferring the seized assets of the Russian oligarchs to the Ukrainians would "help with ongoing humanitarian efforts".
Last month, the United States announced the creation of "Task Force KleptoCapture" - an agency that would pursue "corrupt Russian oligarchs" and sanctions violators.
This and many other actions were taken as part of the Western push to sanction Russia for launching a military operation in Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the goal of the operation was to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the neighbouring country. However, the Western countries deemed it an invasion and slapped sanctions targeting Russia's economy, businesses, media, sport and culture, along with other areas.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала