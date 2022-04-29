https://sputniknews.com/20220429/kremlin-us-bill-allowing-transfer-of-seized-assets-to-ukraine-is-flagrant-distortion-of-intl-law-1095143291.html

Kremlin: US Bill Allowing Transfer of Seized Assets to Ukraine is 'Flagrant' Distortion of Int'l Law

Kremlin: US Bill Allowing Transfer of Seized Assets to Ukraine is 'Flagrant' Distortion of Int'l Law

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington was considering the possibility of seizing the sanctioned assets of the Russian... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T10:36+0000

2022-04-29T10:36+0000

2022-04-29T11:02+0000

us

ukraine

russia

dmitry peskov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093644466_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e6dc92241aa3a286f53456972f533a56.jpg

Moscow views the US bill allowing the transfer of the seized Russian assets to Ukraine as a "flagrant" distortion of the law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.According to Peskov, such legislation is nothing but "expropriation of private property".Earlier, Washington said it was considering the possibility of seizing the sanctioned Russian assets and transferring them to Ukraine. The Justice Department said it would support such legislation, even though the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had earlier criticised the initiative as a potential violation of constitutional due-process protections.The idea of such legislation was rolled out by Democratic Senator Michael Bennet and his Republican colleague Rob Portman in late March, arguing that Ukraine has faced the worst refugee crisis since War World II, and transferring the seized assets of the Russian oligarchs to the Ukrainians would "help with ongoing humanitarian efforts".Last month, the United States announced the creation of "Task Force KleptoCapture" - an agency that would pursue "corrupt Russian oligarchs" and sanctions violators. This and many other actions were taken as part of the Western push to sanction Russia for launching a military operation in Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the goal of the operation was to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the neighbouring country. However, the Western countries deemed it an invasion and slapped sanctions targeting Russia's economy, businesses, media, sport and culture, along with other areas.

https://sputniknews.com/20220428/blinken-us-considering-possibility-of-seizing-sanctioned-assets-of-russian-government-1095131145.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, ukraine, russia, dmitry peskov