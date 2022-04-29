https://sputniknews.com/20220429/irans-irgc-predicts-that-israels-demise-is-imminent-as-holy-month-of-ramadan-ends-1095145334.html

Iran's IRGC Predicts That Israel's Demise is 'Imminent' as Holy Month of Ramadan Ends

Iran's IRGC Predicts That Israel's Demise is 'Imminent' as Holy Month of Ramadan Ends

The last day of the holy month of fasting was declared "Quds Day" by the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. On this day... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said in a statement on the eve of Quds Day that the "Tel Aviv regime" will soon meet its demise, citing the "flames of Intifada" that had hit its heart recently.The IRGC insisted that Israel was hoping to deal with the issues of Palestinian people and Jerusalem via Trump's "deal of the century", and by normalising ties with Arab countries. However, the IRCG claimed that instead Israel's hopes of sustainable security had been shattered.The branch of Iran's Armed Forces stressed that any plans that include the concession of Palestinian lands or the normalisation of ties with Israel prior to the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are "doomed to fail". The IRGC called the expulsion of Tel Aviv's forces from the lands that Palestinians consider "occupied" and allowing them to hold free elections is the only way out of the conflict.The statement separately lambasted the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and some of the Arab countries, which the IRGC called an act of treason on the part of these states. Since 2020, Tel Aviv has managed to normalise ties with several Arab countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, with help from the US. Israel opened channels for cooperation in the spheres of culture, the economy and even security with these countries, despite their earlier posture that such relations were only possible after the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.The IRGC's prediction of Israel's alleged demise in the near future comes in the wake of a series of attacks committed by Palestinians across the Israel-controlled territories and riots that have taken place outside of the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Palestinians protested against Israel's perceived policy of preventing Muslims from attending the holy place freely in the month of Ramadan. Dozens of Palestinians were injured in the clashes with police in Jerusalem and Israeli troops carrying out operations in the West Bank following the recent attacks on Israeli citizens.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

