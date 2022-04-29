https://sputniknews.com/20220429/hollywood-gender-equality-1095136983.html

Hollywood Gender Equality

Depp filed the current $50 million lawsuit back in 2018 over a column Heard wrote for The Washington Post about being abused by him. In 2020, the actress filed a $100 million counterclaim after Depp's former lawyer called Heard's allegations a “fraud.”Some witnesses and Depp himself have already spoken at the trial, which started on April 11 in Virginia, US. The actor's lawyers insist that Heard made false accusations against Depp in 2016. The actress then stated that her ex-husband assaulted and raped her. However, Depp's legal team claims that Heard faked her bruises, showing them a few days after she broke up with Depp.According to Depp, Heard's accusations cost him his career: in particular, the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Even now, he is not sure that a victory in court will somehow change his position in Hollywood.Soon the court will begin to interrogate Amber Heard, and her testimony is likely to diverge significantly from Depp's. Mutual lawsuits are being considered by the jury, and it is not yet clear how the trial will end.The proceedings are expected to last about six weeks, after which 11 jurors will examine the evidence and accounts presented by both sides.

