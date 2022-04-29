https://sputniknews.com/20220429/georgia-gov-kemp-signs-bill-banning-books-restricting-discussion-about-race-1095136615.html

Georgia Gov. Kemp Signs Bill Banning Books, Restricting Discussion About Race

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill that would ban books and any teachings that suggest the US is inherently racist among other... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

"[These bills] ensure all of our state and nation’s history is taught accurately - because here in Georgia, our classrooms will not be pawns of those who want to indoctrinate our kids with their partisan political agendas," Kemp said at a signing ceremony on Thursday.This package of laws is the latest salvo of a far-reaching and vocal movement by conservative lawmakers across the country to proscribe how race and racism are taught and talked about in schools. Supporters of the movement argue that parents, and not teachers, have an essential and final say in their child's education.A range of critics castigated Kemp on Thursday including the ACLU of Georgia and The Democratic Party of Georgia.The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement that the new laws will "will pit parents against teachers, attack educators, politicize Georgia schools, and jeopardize kids’ education - all for Kemp’s own political gain."

