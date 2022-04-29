https://sputniknews.com/20220429/eu-president-cries-blackmail-over-gazprom-refusing-euros-1095127437.html

EU President Cries "Blackmail" Over Gazprom Refusing Euros

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts talk about the US looking to sacrifice the EU in their proxy war against Russia, the White House's new "disinformation...

EU President Cries "Blackmail" Over Gazprom Refusing Euros On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the U.S. looking to sacrifice the EU in their proxy war against Russia, the White House’s new “disinformation board” headed by the woman who called Hunter Biden’s laptop a “Trump product,” and Biden’s legal battle amid efforts to repeal Trump’s ‘remain in Mexico’ border policy.

Guests:Nebojsa Malic - Journalist | EU President Cries "Blackmail" Over Gazprom Refusing EurosGarland Nixon - Political Analyst | Biden Launches “Disinformation Board” Headed by Fake Russia “Expert”Susan Pai - Immigration Lawyer | Biden Faces Legal Battle in Effort to Repeal ‘Remain in Mexico’ PolicyIn the first hour, Nebojsa Malic joined the show to talk about the US looking to sacrifice the EU in their proxy war against Russia, the European Commision president lecturing India on Western ‘values,’ and Sweden and Finland looking to throw away their neutrality to join a non-functioning alliance.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Garland Nixon for a discussion on his Twitter suspension for daring to make fun of Azov Nazis, the White House’s new “disinformation governance board” headed by the woman who called Hunter Biden’s laptop a “Trump product,” and Joe Biden’s continued efforts to persuade Sen. Joe Manchin ahead of midterm elections.In the third hour, Susan Pai joined the conversation to talk about Biden’s repeal of Title 42, the Trump-era ‘remain in Mexico’ policy, getting halted by multiple lawsuits, the White House’s fight for the renewal of DACA, and migrants opting to take Abbot’s buses to DC as a throughway to their final destination.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

