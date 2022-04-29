https://sputniknews.com/20220429/china-warns-us-against-shipping-weapons-to-taiwan-ready-to-respond-to-foreign-intervention--1095147632.html
China Warns US Against Shipping Weapons to Taiwan, Ready to Respond to Foreign Meddling
Taiwan inked a contract to purchase $17 billion worth of weapons, warplanes and military supplies from the US in 2019 — despite the two countries having no... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International
13:40 GMT 29.04.2022 (Updated: 14:06 GMT 29.04.2022)
Being updated
Taiwan inked a contract to purchase $17 billion worth of weapons, warplanes and military supplies from the US in 2019 — despite the two countries having no formal relations and heedless of Beijing's protests. But as of 2022, the US has reportedly supplied less than 20 per cent of that order.
The US must stop supplying Taiwan with weapons, the Chinese embassy in Washington has stated, adding that Beijing reserves the right to respond in case of foreign meddling in the situation on the island. Beijing considers Taipei an inalienable part of its territory and a breakaway province that must one day be reunited with the mainland.
"The US must abide by the 'One China Principle' and the provisions of the three joint Sino-US communiqués; cease their official interactions and military cooperation with Taiwan, stop arms sales to the island, and take concrete measures to fulfil its obligation not to support 'Taiwan independence'," the embassy's spokesperson said.
Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said Beijing reserves the right to take all necessary steps to respond to meddling by foreign forces and a "bunch of separatists" in the process of the island's re-unification with the mainland.
Pengyu stressed that Beijing will spare no effort to achieve Taiwan's unification with China peacefully. Previously, the Chinese Defence Ministry stated that the country was committed to a peaceful process of the island's "return", but will not "tolerate [its] independence".