China Warns US Against Shipping Weapons to Taiwan, Ready to Respond to Foreign Meddling

Taiwan inked a contract to purchase $17 billion worth of weapons, warplanes and military supplies from the US in 2019 — despite the two countries having no... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T13:40+0000

2022-04-29T13:40+0000

2022-04-29T14:06+0000

asia & pacific

us

china

The US must stop supplying Taiwan with weapons, the Chinese embassy in Washington has stated, adding that Beijing reserves the right to respond in case of foreign meddling in the situation on the island. Beijing considers Taipei an inalienable part of its territory and a breakaway province that must one day be reunited with the mainland.Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said Beijing reserves the right to take all necessary steps to respond to meddling by foreign forces and a "bunch of separatists" in the process of the island's re-unification with the mainland.Pengyu stressed that Beijing will spare no effort to achieve Taiwan's unification with China peacefully. Previously, the Chinese Defence Ministry stated that the country was committed to a peaceful process of the island's "return", but will not "tolerate [its] independence".

