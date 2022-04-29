https://sputniknews.com/20220429/british-daesh-beatle-member-kotey-jailed-for-life-for-helping-murder-hostages-1095152164.html

British Daesh 'Beatle' Member Kotey Jailed for Life for Helping Murder Hostages

British Daesh 'Beatle' Member Kotey Jailed for Life for Helping Murder Hostages

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former UK national Alexanda Kotey, who was part of the Daesh* cell known as the Beatles, has been jailed for life after being found... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T17:27+0000

2022-04-29T17:27+0000

2022-04-29T17:28+0000

us

uk

daesh

beatles

jail

life sentence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107593/45/1075934576_0:0:2898:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_c843766c783b8866895849e480123f87.jpg

The verdict was delivered by senior judge Thomas Selby Ellis III in the US Eastern District Court of Virginia earlier in the day.Alexanda Kotey was suspected of being a member of the notorious extremist cell the "Beatles," which was involved in torture and killing of Western hostages in Syria. The group is believed to have beheaded US citizens James Foley, Steven Sotloff and Peter Kassig for Daesh propaganda videos. Kotey is alleged to have acted as a guard for the cell and tortured hostages, including through waterboarding and electric shocks.Kotey's co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, was sentenced by the jury earlier in the month. Elsheikh, 33, was found guilty on all charges, including hostage-taking, kidnapping, and supporting a terrorist group, for his role in the capture and murder of two journalists and two aid workers from the United States by the terror cell.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terror group banned in many countries, including Russia.

daesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, uk, daesh, beatles, jail, life sentence