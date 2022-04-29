https://sputniknews.com/20220429/brazils-army-refutes-reports-about-talks-with-germany-on-ammunition-deliveries-to-ukraine-1095135959.html

Brazil's Army Refutes Reports About Talks With Germany on Ammunition Deliveries to Ukraine

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - The Brazilian Army told Sputnik that it was not holding talks with the German government, which reportedly wants to get ammunition

According to the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, Germany asked for ammunition for Gepard vehicles made in the 1970s. Germany stopped using them in 2010 while the Brazilian army purchased these vehicles in 2013. Many Western countries are currently providing Ukraine with weapons and ammunition over the ongoing Russian military operation there.

