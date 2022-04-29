https://sputniknews.com/20220429/biden-creates-orwellian-disinformation-governance-board-uk-calls-for-global-nato-1095135167.html

Biden Creates Orwellian "Disinformation Governance Board"; UK Calls for Global NATO

Biden Creates Orwellian "Disinformation Governance Board"; UK Calls for Global NATO

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has proposed creating an international organization that would work to maintain a world order led by The US empire and its... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T08:51+0000

2022-04-29T08:51+0000

2022-04-29T08:51+0000

china

jcpoa

the critical hour

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095112255_33:0:1277:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d285aefe065a45148e849a3145874496.png

Russia Cuts Gas to Poland and Bulgaria after Refusal to Pay; US Threatens Pacific War Poland and Bulgaria refuse to pay for gas in rubles and Russia subsequently suspended service to both nations.

Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss censorship. President Biden is working to create a "Disinformation Governance Board" to maintain control over information and narratives specifically related to Russia and foreign policy.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. More attacks have been reported inside of Russia as the West is encouraging Ukraine to attack Russia with NATO weapons.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has proposed creating an international organization that would work to maintain a world order led by the US and its Western vassals. Also, Australia and the US are violating the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands by threatening violence and drawing red lines around its decision to work with China.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. There are reports that Poland is considering sending troops into Ukraine in an attempt to seize the Western part of the country. Also, President Putin has promised a "lightning" military strike in response to strategic threats.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US empire is getting pressure from European leaders to rejoin the JCPOA. Also, Israeli air raids against Syria continue as nine deaths are reported in the latest attack.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently argued that the conflict in Ukraine will fundamentally change the world economic order. Also, the EU is admitting that the sanctions against Russia are not working and are considering trying additional economic measures.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss the media. Elon Musk has slammed the censoring of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Also, we discuss how the media is failing us in the Ukraine crisis.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the new world order. India is mastering the position of nonalignment in a world that is increasingly pushing for sides to be chosen. Also, we discuss the US power play in Pakistan and the new military cooperation deal between China and Iran.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

china, jcpoa, the critical hour, аудио, radio