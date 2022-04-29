https://sputniknews.com/20220429/at-least-10-killed-in-mosque-explosion-in-kabul-reports-say-1095146669.html
At Least 10 Killed in Mosque Explosion in Kabul
At Least 10 Killed in Mosque Explosion in Kabul
At Least 10 Killed in Mosque Explosion in Kabul
2022-04-29T13:12+0000
2022-04-29T13:12+0000
2022-04-29T13:44+0000
afghanistan
kabul
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/97/1079499730_0:171:3181:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_26284b09d34b56871753f2858b835387.jpg
At least 10 people died and 20 more were injured in a blast at a mosque in Kabul, Besmullah Habib, a deputy spokesman for the interior ministry said on Friday.According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred inside the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Darul Aman. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack.This explosion occurred as worshipers gathered at the mosque to mark the last Friday of Ramadan. It comes just a week after last big attack on a place of worship in the country, when at least 33 people were killed and 43 injured by a blast at the Mazar-i-Sharif mosque in Kunduz.The situation in the country remains tense after the Taliban seized the capital and then took control over the country in September 2021. Now, the movement is fighting against the Daesh group, which continues terror attacks, targeting mosques and other public spaces. *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.*The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
afghanistan
kabul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/97/1079499730_18:0:2749:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_adeeac50f06e7ae25186987e044dcfb3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
afghanistan, kabul
At Least 10 Killed in Mosque Explosion in Kabul
13:12 GMT 29.04.2022 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 29.04.2022)
Over the past months, Afghanistan has faced numerous attacks on Mosques across the country which claimed dozens of lives and prompted major security concerns.
At least 10 people died and 20 more were injured in a blast at a mosque
in Kabul, Besmullah Habib, a deputy spokesman for the interior ministry said on Friday.
According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred inside the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Darul Aman. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack.
This explosion occurred as worshipers gathered at the mosque to mark the last Friday of Ramadan. It comes just a week after last big attack on a place of worship in the country, when at least 33 people were killed and 43 injured by a blast at the Mazar-i-Sharif mosque in Kunduz.
The situation in the country remains tense after the Taliban seized the capital
and then took control over the country in September 2021. Now, the movement is fighting against the Daesh group, which continues terror attacks, targeting mosques and other public spaces.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
*The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.