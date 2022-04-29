https://sputniknews.com/20220429/angara-rocket-with-russian-military-satellite-launched-from-plesetsk---defense-ministry-1095156634.html
Angara Rocket With Russian Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Light launch vehicle Angara-1.2 with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry was launched on Friday from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, the ministry told reporters.
"On April 29, at 22:56 Moscow time [19:56 GMT], from the launcher No. 3 of the site No. 43 of the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, the combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched the Angara-1.2 light class launch vehicle with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense," it said.
It specified that all pre-launch operations and the launch of the rocket had been conducted as planned. The launch and flight of the rocket are controlled by a ground-based automated control system.
This is the second launch of the light version of the Angara rocket. The first launch of this version of the rocket took place on July 9, 2014, also from Plesetsk. The rocket has two stages and is capable of launching up to 3 tonnes of payload into low earth orbit.