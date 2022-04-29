https://sputniknews.com/20220429/amber-heard-infamous-bed-defecation-incident-was-a-practical-joke-1095151980.html
Amber Heard: Infamous Bed Defecation Incident Was a 'Practical Joke'
Amber Heard: Infamous Bed Defecation Incident Was a 'Practical Joke'
The Depp v Heard trial has already turned into something like a reality TV show, with sordid details such as Heard allegedly soiling Depp's bed among among its...
Amber Heard has claimed the notorious sheet-soiling incident during her marriage to Johnny Depp was a "practical joke", according to testimony by the Edward Scissorhands star's driver.The driver did not elaborate on the point of the supposed prank, or why Heard decided to lay it on her husband.The conversation took place on April 22 2016 — the same day the sizeable deposit was found on Depp and Heard's bed. Depp's ex-wife claimed that the pile of faeces in their matrimonial nest was left by one of her tiny Yorkie dogs.When Jenkins arrived to pick up Heard on that day, she and Depp had already been fighting. According to the driver, Heard told him that she threw Johnny's phone and wallet over the balcony into the street. But Jenkins conceded that Depp threw Heard's phone off the roof first.Everybody's Heard About the Turd The defecation story has prompted a massive response on social media, propelling hashtags #AmberTurd and #MePoo to the top of the Twitter trend list. Depp himself admitted that his initial response to the incident was to laugh at it.It was not the first time Heard's bowel movements had been aired in court. In 2020, during Depp's high-profile domestic violence defamation case against The Sun newspaper over its "wife-beater" claims against him, a UK judge said it was "unlikely that Ms Heard or one of her friends was responsible" for the incident.
Amber Heard has claimed the notorious sheet-soiling incident during her marriage to Johnny Depp was a "practical joke", according to testimony by the Edward Scissorhands star's driver.
"We had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss's bed," Starling Jenkins III said of the day he drove Heard to the Coachella music festival in 2016. The chauffeur said she told him: "It was a horrible practical joke gone wrong."
The driver did not elaborate on the point of the supposed prank, or why Heard decided to lay it on her husband.
The conversation took place on April 22 2016 — the same day the sizeable deposit was found on Depp and Heard's bed. Depp's ex-wife claimed that the pile of faeces in their matrimonial nest was left by one of her tiny Yorkie dogs.
When Jenkins arrived to pick up Heard on that day, she and Depp had already been fighting. According to the driver, Heard told him that she threw Johnny's phone and wallet over the balcony into the street. But Jenkins conceded that Depp threw Heard's phone off the roof first.
Everybody's Heard About the Turd
The defecation story has prompted a massive response on social media, propelling hashtags #AmberTurd and #MePoo to the top of the Twitter trend list. Depp himself admitted that his initial response to the incident was to laugh at it.
“It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh," Depp said, describing his first reaction to the photo of the faeces on his bed.
It was not the first time Heard's bowel movements had been aired in court. In 2020, during Depp's high-profile domestic violence defamation case against The Sun newspaper over its "wife-beater" claims against him, a UK judge said it was "unlikely that Ms Heard or one of her friends was responsible" for the incident.