https://sputniknews.com/20220429/afd-leader-says-freezing-russias-foreign-currency-assets-counterproductive-1095141136.html

AfD Leader Says Freezing Russia's Foreign Currency Assets Counterproductive

AfD Leader Says Freezing Russia's Foreign Currency Assets Counterproductive

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Europe should resume economic relations to have a chance at negotiating mutually-acceptable gas payments, whereas freezing... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T08:14+0000

2022-04-29T08:14+0000

2022-04-29T08:14+0000

russia

europe

germany

alternative for germany (afd)

gazprom

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094474566_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_1469f09deaf1d5c681e2339d5df79317.jpg

Chrupalla is a member of German parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs.In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed that countries which have sanctioned Russia start paying for Russian gas in rubles beginning from 1 April.Gazprombank put together a new payment arrangement where foreign buyers would continue to deposit foreign currency as payment for gas which will then be converted to rubles on the Moscow Exchange and paid to Gazprom.On Wednesday, Gazprom said it will stop pumping gas to Poland and Bulgaria after they refused the new payment arrangement. Gazprom also warned that it would limit gas transit to other countries in the event Poland and Bulgaria begin unauthorised use of Russian gas from the transit pipelines.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, europe, germany, alternative for germany (afd), gazprom, gas