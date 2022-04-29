https://sputniknews.com/20220429/33b-for-ukraine-gdp-shrinks-twitter-takeover-new-disinfo-board-1095132037.html

$33B for Ukraine, GDP Shrinks, Twitter Takeover, New Disinfo Board

Joe Biden makes a shambolic request for $33 billion more for Ukraine, as US gross domestic product shrinks. 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Jim Jatras, former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, to discuss the latest tranche of US aid for Ukraine, America’s new Disinformation Governance Board, the evolving relationship between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, and what to make of Turkey’s adherence to its own national interests - NATO be damned.Brian Wright, California attorney and former radio host, discusses police intimidation in Southern California, why electing sheriffs might not be such a great idea, and the dramatic new water restrictions introduced in the state.Brian Doyle, political analyst, for assignment editor at Time Magazine and former deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, discusses the politics of linking Ukraine aid and COVID-19 funding, what role a Donald Trump endorsement will have in the midterms, the expiration of the Manhattan grand jury looking into alleged financial crimes by the Trump Organization and how long the our economic contraction might last. He also breaks down some key midterm races.Chris Garaffa, editor of TechForThePeople.org, discusses what might be underway at Twitter, as follower counts rise and fall. They also get into the capabilities and dangers of open source AI and what a wild story about a man and his microwave should tell us.The Misfits also talked about the latest on student debt relief, the state of COVID in the US, and some celebrity process server drama.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

