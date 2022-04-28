https://sputniknews.com/20220428/york-strips-prince-andrew-of-freedom-of-the-city-status-due-to-sexual-abuse-allegations-1095118103.html

York Strips Prince Andrew of 'Freedom of the City' Status Due to Sexual Abuse Allegations

York Strips Prince Andrew of 'Freedom of the City' Status Due to Sexual Abuse Allegations

York Strips Prince Andrew of 'Freedom of the City' Status Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

2022-04-28T08:24+0000

2022-04-28T08:24+0000

2022-04-28T08:24+0000

prince andrew

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089821637_0:295:1308:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3aaee3301614bb1167f08d5300651d.jpg

York councillors from different parties united to vote unanimously, demanding the removal of Prince Andrew's freedom of the city status - a symbolic title the duke received from York as a wedding gift in 1987 - due to the sexual abuse allegations against him.He added that the prince should relinquish the Duke of York title voluntarily - noting that if he won't do such thing, "the government and Buckingham Palace must step in" to finally end his connection to the city of York.The scandal with Virginia Guiffre, an alleged victim of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein who claims to have been pimped out to the royal, has been damaging the prince's reputation over the past year. The woman claimed the royal had forced her to have sexual intercourse three times when she was 17. Prince Andrew repeatedly denied the allegations, but in the end, he decided to settle the case via an out-of-court payment estimated at $16 million.Due to the scandal, the Duke of York was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages, ceasing to use the title "His Royal Highness" (HRH) in an official capacity.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

prince andrew, uk