2022-04-28T08:24+0000
2022-04-28T08:24+0000
prince andrew
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089821637_0:295:1308:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3aaee3301614bb1167f08d5300651d.jpg
York councillors from different parties united to vote unanimously, demanding the removal of Prince Andrew's freedom of the city status - a symbolic title the duke received from York as a wedding gift in 1987 - due to the sexual abuse allegations against him.He added that the prince should relinquish the Duke of York title voluntarily - noting that if he won't do such thing, "the government and Buckingham Palace must step in" to finally end his connection to the city of York.The scandal with Virginia Guiffre, an alleged victim of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein who claims to have been pimped out to the royal, has been damaging the prince's reputation over the past year. The woman claimed the royal had forced her to have sexual intercourse three times when she was 17. Prince Andrew repeatedly denied the allegations, but in the end, he decided to settle the case via an out-of-court payment estimated at $16 million.Due to the scandal, the Duke of York was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages, ceasing to use the title "His Royal Highness" (HRH) in an official capacity.
prince andrew, uk

York Strips Prince Andrew of 'Freedom of the City' Status Due to Sexual Abuse Allegations

08:24 GMT 28.04.2022
© AP Photo / Steve ParsonsBritain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2022
© AP Photo / Steve Parsons
All materials
