York Strips Prince Andrew of 'Freedom of the City' Status Due to Sexual Abuse Allegations
The Duke of York became the first person ever to have the freedom of the city title removed, councillors were told.
York councillors from different parties united to vote unanimously, demanding the removal of Prince Andrew's freedom of the city status - a symbolic title the duke received from York as a wedding gift in 1987 - due to the sexual abuse allegations
against him.
"I was pleased to see councillors of all parties support this motion and make it clear that it is no longer appropriate for Prince Andrew to represent York and its residents," Lib Dem Darryl Smalley, City of York Council's executive member for culture, leisure and communities, who came forward with the motion, said. "The removal of this honorary title sends the right message that we as a city stand with victims of abuse."
He added that the prince should relinquish the Duke of York title
voluntarily - noting that if he won't do such thing, "the government and Buckingham Palace must step in" to finally end his connection to the city of York.
The scandal with Virginia Guiffre, an alleged victim of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein who claims to have been pimped out to the royal, has been damaging the prince's reputation over the past year. The woman claimed the royal had forced her to have sexual intercourse three times when she was 17. Prince Andrew repeatedly denied the allegations, but in the end, he decided to settle the case via an out-of-court payment
estimated at $16 million.
Due to the scandal, the Duke of York was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages, ceasing to use the title "His Royal Highness" (HRH) in an official capacity.