Wreath-Laying Ceremony to Commemorate Holocaust Victims Takes Place in Jerusalem
This year, Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is taking place between sunset on April 27 and sunset on April 28. 28.04.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the Warsaw Ghetto Square in the Yad Vashem memorial complex, Jerusalem, where a traditional wreath-laying ceremony is held, commemorating victims of the Holocaust.Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are expected to participate in the ceremony.
News
This year, Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is taking place between sunset on April 27 and sunset on April 28.
Sputnik is live from the Warsaw Ghetto Square in the Yad Vashem memorial complex, Jerusalem, where a traditional wreath-laying ceremony is held, commemorating victims of the Holocaust.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are expected to participate in the ceremony.
