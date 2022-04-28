https://sputniknews.com/20220428/wreath-laying-ceremony-to-commemorate-holocaust-victims-takes-place-in-jerusalem-1095116584.html

Wreath-Laying Ceremony to Commemorate Holocaust Victims Takes Place in Jerusalem

This year, Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is taking place between sunset on April 27 and sunset on April 28. 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

middle east

israel

yad vashem holocaust memorial

holocaust

Sputnik is live from the Warsaw Ghetto Square in the Yad Vashem memorial complex, Jerusalem, where a traditional wreath-laying ceremony is held, commemorating victims of the Holocaust.Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are expected to participate in the ceremony. Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

2022

News

en_EN

middle east, israel, yad vashem holocaust memorial, holocaust