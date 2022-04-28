International
https://sputniknews.com/20220428/win-win-situation-danish-plan-to-send-inmates-to-rented-prisons-in-kosovo-inspires-neighbours-1095115984.html
'Win-Win Situation': Danish Plan to Send Inmates to Rented Prisons in Kosovo Inspires Neighbours
'Win-Win Situation': Danish Plan to Send Inmates to Rented Prisons in Kosovo Inspires Neighbours
Denmark's “groundbreaking” agreement to rent prison places in Kosovo has sparked keen interest in Sweden and Norway, with politicians citing shortages... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-28T05:13+0000
2022-04-28T05:13+0000
scandinavia
news
norway
denmark
sweden
kosovo
prison
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105351/00/1053510089_0:0:1131:637_1920x0_80_0_0_2a2128880c65914e42ff9aec61880572.jpg
To free up its own penitential facilities and reduce costs, Denmark will rent prison places in Kosovo and send there inmates sentenced to deportation.The Danish Justice Minister, Nick Hækkerup, has signed an agreement with his Kosovan counterpart Albulena Haxhiu, according to which the Scandinavian country will rent 300 prison places in the prison in the city of Gjilan in southeastern Kosovo.Hækkerup described the agreement as “groundbreaking”.“I think it is excellent that we can get them out as soon as possible”, he said.According to Nick Hækkerup, the practical preparations are expected to be made in the first half of 2023. The goal is for the prison to be upgraded in order to maintain Danish standards, which the prisoners are entitled to.The Kosovan scenario has sparked keen interest among Denmark's neighbours. Sweden's liberal-conservative Moderate party, currently the largest in opposition, want to follow suit.Forssell argued that the issue should be investigated properly, but sees no major obstacles to establishing a similar agreement as Denmark.“If it can be implemented in Denmark, why shouldn't it work with us in Sweden?” he asked rhetorically.In the fellow Scandinavian nation of Norway, the national-conservative Progress Party lauded Denmark as a “pioneering country” when it comes to tightening immigration and integration policy. Progress Party spokesman Erlend Wiborg called the recent agreement unique in that Kosovo is not part of the EU.Wiborg is not worried that prison agreements with other countries might 'violate human rights'.“There is no human right to serve time in Norwegian modern prisons where the degree of welfare and comfort is relatively high. Denmark has outstanding lawyers who have concluded that this is within the law. In addition, prison costs will probably be reduced considerably if we can also outsource them to low-cost countries. It is a win-win situation for absolutely everyone, except the criminals,” Wiborg concluded.
scandinavia
norway
denmark
sweden
kosovo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105351/00/1053510089_96:0:963:650_1920x0_80_0_0_12f3b7628d204512a8022670d14f20bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scandinavia, news, norway, denmark, sweden, kosovo, prison

'Win-Win Situation': Danish Plan to Send Inmates to Rented Prisons in Kosovo Inspires Neighbours

05:13 GMT 28.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Victor / Handcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Victor /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Denmark's “groundbreaking” agreement to rent prison places in Kosovo has sparked keen interest in Sweden and Norway, with politicians citing shortages, ballooning costs and problems with getting convicted criminals deported and claims that serving time in modern prisons with a high degree of welfare and comfort is not a human right.
To free up its own penitential facilities and reduce costs, Denmark will rent prison places in Kosovo and send there inmates sentenced to deportation.
The Danish Justice Minister, Nick Hækkerup, has signed an agreement with his Kosovan counterpart Albulena Haxhiu, according to which the Scandinavian country will rent 300 prison places in the prison in the city of Gjilan in southeastern Kosovo.
Hækkerup described the agreement as “groundbreaking”.

“I think it is excellent that we can get them out as soon as possible”, he said.
According to Nick Hækkerup, the practical preparations are expected to be made in the first half of 2023. The goal is for the prison to be upgraded in order to maintain Danish standards, which the prisoners are entitled to.
The Kosovan scenario has sparked keen interest among Denmark's neighbours. Sweden's liberal-conservative Moderate party, currently the largest in opposition, want to follow suit.
“We want to investigate the conditions for Sweden to follow Denmark's example”, Moderates legal policy spokesman Johan Forssell told SVT, citing a shortage of places within the Swedish Prison and Probation Service, ballooning costs and problems with getting convicted criminals deported.
Forssell argued that the issue should be investigated properly, but sees no major obstacles to establishing a similar agreement as Denmark.

“If it can be implemented in Denmark, why shouldn't it work with us in Sweden?” he asked rhetorically.
In the fellow Scandinavian nation of Norway, the national-conservative Progress Party lauded Denmark as a “pioneering country” when it comes to tightening immigration and integration policy. Progress Party spokesman Erlend Wiborg called the recent agreement unique in that Kosovo is not part of the EU.

“If Norwegian prisons were reserved for prisoners who are to return to Norwegian society, we could have freed up far more resources and placed a focus on rehabilitation. It is a poor use of resources to spend a lot of time and effort on criminals who won't live in Norway anyway,” Wiborg said, as quoted by the news outlet Resett.

Wiborg is not worried that prison agreements with other countries might 'violate human rights'.
“There is no human right to serve time in Norwegian modern prisons where the degree of welfare and comfort is relatively high. Denmark has outstanding lawyers who have concluded that this is within the law. In addition, prison costs will probably be reduced considerably if we can also outsource them to low-cost countries. It is a win-win situation for absolutely everyone, except the criminals,” Wiborg concluded.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала