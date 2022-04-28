https://sputniknews.com/20220428/win-win-situation-danish-plan-to-send-inmates-to-rented-prisons-in-kosovo-inspires-neighbours-1095115984.html

'Win-Win Situation': Danish Plan to Send Inmates to Rented Prisons in Kosovo Inspires Neighbours

Denmark's “groundbreaking” agreement to rent prison places in Kosovo has sparked keen interest in Sweden and Norway, with politicians citing shortages... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

To free up its own penitential facilities and reduce costs, Denmark will rent prison places in Kosovo and send there inmates sentenced to deportation.The Danish Justice Minister, Nick Hækkerup, has signed an agreement with his Kosovan counterpart Albulena Haxhiu, according to which the Scandinavian country will rent 300 prison places in the prison in the city of Gjilan in southeastern Kosovo.Hækkerup described the agreement as “groundbreaking”.“I think it is excellent that we can get them out as soon as possible”, he said.According to Nick Hækkerup, the practical preparations are expected to be made in the first half of 2023. The goal is for the prison to be upgraded in order to maintain Danish standards, which the prisoners are entitled to.The Kosovan scenario has sparked keen interest among Denmark's neighbours. Sweden's liberal-conservative Moderate party, currently the largest in opposition, want to follow suit.Forssell argued that the issue should be investigated properly, but sees no major obstacles to establishing a similar agreement as Denmark.“If it can be implemented in Denmark, why shouldn't it work with us in Sweden?” he asked rhetorically.In the fellow Scandinavian nation of Norway, the national-conservative Progress Party lauded Denmark as a “pioneering country” when it comes to tightening immigration and integration policy. Progress Party spokesman Erlend Wiborg called the recent agreement unique in that Kosovo is not part of the EU.Wiborg is not worried that prison agreements with other countries might 'violate human rights'.“There is no human right to serve time in Norwegian modern prisons where the degree of welfare and comfort is relatively high. Denmark has outstanding lawyers who have concluded that this is within the law. In addition, prison costs will probably be reduced considerably if we can also outsource them to low-cost countries. It is a win-win situation for absolutely everyone, except the criminals,” Wiborg concluded.

